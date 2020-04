Written by a senior Air India pilot.....



I’m not a bhakt

just a normal Indian

An Air Indian like you

But I’ve been reading

every expert

from every country

All warning of global catastrophe when corona did come to india



When it came

we controlled our borders

Like no other

They said

all fake measures

All are fake reports

India must have lakhs of cases

India isn’t doing testing etc



Well it’s been 2 months

since WHOs warnings

India has placed

the strictest controls

of any nation on earth

(Like China)

That is acknowledged

by WHO & UN & Economist

India’s rates 100 along on the measures index

where countries like US etc are at 70

We still have the lowest numbers of infection per million across earth

Some may argue, we don’t test enough,

But in 14 days even those untested should have shown infection ? Or died ?

It’s now more than a month and we still have it under control (except for one big incident in delhi)



Look at our Mumbai

See how well they have fought this Corona

Listen to our CM on FB/twitter see the steps taken daily,



Look at our BMC,

who would have imagined such precision in epidemic control

Roads r being swept,

washed & sanitised

Water is being treated

Waste is being disposed off

Buildings in lockdown

Areas in containment

They work silently,

whilst we r at home in lockdown



People laughed

at the idea of Taali bajao

Both in India & also foreigners,

but after India doing it ,

You have UK NYC Paris Italy

all doing similar things



People criticised India’s lockdown as stupid

And said look at Singapore

They have nothing

Yesterday Singapore was forced to bring in a one month lockdown as Corona is back



Spain is now doing a

3 week lockdown again

UK is doing a one month lockdown

Italy has been in lockdown

The day is not far when even NYC will also be forced to do a lockdown the cities borders



Think of our own brave crew

Who are flying to bring back our own

And take other people to their homes



A few days ago even Pakistan & Iran ATC praised our pilots & our Airlines flights

Also spare a thought for our cabin catering staff & the BMC guys who dispose off our bio waste / hazmat suits



Yesterday I watched Donald Trump in his press briefing saying “I called PM Modi,

because India makes a lot of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID treatment ,

They need a lot too for their billion-plus people, but ‘Mr Modi promised he will try to help USA”



A Bangalore doc is treating the British Royal family for Corona with Ayurveda and we laugh at our own culture & people



India inc has stepped upto the plate

Tata’s & Mahindra’s stopped making cars

Now inventing ventilators in their factories

Taj Sats catering stopped supplying Airlines

Now it gives daily meals to Hospital doctors free

Taj hotels has opened its doors for all doctors & nurses

Reliance gave it’s hospital for COVID & also equipped 7 hills for treatment

Vedanta is supplying lakhs of PPEs across India

A sanitary pad IIT startup has been making masks for free distribution

A microbrewery Meadery in pune is making sanitisers

Domestic Airlines have carried more than 1500 tonnes of Medical Cargo gratis

Many more companies have done lots of things free

Our Sikh gurdwaras supplying lakhs of meals free daily

Even in NYC & London more than a lakh meals daily



That’s the level to which India & it’s essential services - Doctors Nurses Cop’s airline staff, Industries have risen to fight this new war



That is the spirit of our India

In my 34+ yrs in AI

Ive never seen anything like this

And I’ve seen coups, 2 Gulf wars, SARS Ebola, 9-11, volcanoes etc



We are the Stalwarts group

So let’s not criticise anyone’s efforts,

So let’s as Air Indians at least praise the brave efforts of all our colleagues & also the workers, Air Indians, ATC, Airline workers, CISF, Police, Doctors, sanitary workers firemen, essential suppliers first responders & ourselves.



We should be proud of our country

