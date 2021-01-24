India controlled by 'fascist, male chauvinist' RSS, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi may be revered by opponents of India but he is considered a joker over here. He has been given the nick name of “Pappu” for his incapability to comprehend and convey anything. He is in a way making Modi stronger by being such an incapable opposition leader in India. Had there been stronger leaders in the parties opposing BJP then they might have a chance. But with Pappu at the helm Modi is going to become stronger and stronger. So good luck with India bashers quoting Pappu on a thread.Just one example of his capabilities and how he is treated by the masses here.Silence of countries depends on various factors that include cost vs benefit analysis. Human rights, freedom of speech, freedom of religion are few words that can be asked by anyone except a Chinese. A totalitarian government ruled by a dictator has no right to question anyone or any country about these aspects.As far as Modi goes, don’t worry about him. India as a democracy has been ruthless with incapable leaders who have been shown the door by the masses. India doesn’t need a certificate from western media, western countries or Chinese fanboys on its internal affairs.Does China accept interference from western media on its internal affairs? Will China accept Indian interference on Taiwan? Or for that matter Human rights record of Chinese government against Uyghurs? If answer is yes then let’s have a go at it. If no then just lay off and desist from creating anti-India threads.Creating a hysteria with words like facist, male chauvinist etc etc are more applicable to Chinese Dictatorship where people don’t even have an option to have a choice.