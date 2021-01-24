What's new

India controlled by 'fascist, male chauvinist' RSS, says Rahul Gandhi

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,061
-5
88,483
Country
China
Location
China
India controlled by 'fascist, male chauvinist' RSS, says Rahul Gandhi
ANI | Updated: Jan 23, 2021, 23:51 IST

TIRUPPUR (TAMIL NADU) : Congress leader Rahul Gandhion Saturday slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) for its 'male dominance' and said it is 'unfortunate' that the 'organisation' that controls India today is fascist and male chauvinist.
Answering a question during his interaction with industrial labourers at Ramasamy Muthammal Thirumana Mandapam, here, former Congress president said that RSS discriminated against the women and doesn't respect them.

"I agree that without giving equal place to women no country can progress. Unfortunately, the organisation that controls India today is a fascist, male chauvinist organisation. Women are not allowed in the RSS," he said.

"They (RSS) discriminate against women from the beginning. Any organisation that doesn't let women in it obviously doesn't respect women. If you respected women, you would have given them equal space in your organisation," he added.

He further took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not having public interactions often, and said, "I am speaking to you, taking questions from you. Have you ever seen PM doing that?"
"He will sit in one room with five people, biggest business people in the country and will discuss with them. He will never discuss with farmers, workers, small business people what they think," the Wayanad MP said.

He termed the farm laws passed by the Centre as 'demonetisation' for farmers.

"Farm laws are like demonetisation for farmers. I'm very proud to see that they're sitting outside Delhi and not allowing Narendra Modi to implement them. He doesn't understand the power of the poor and our job is to make him understand the power of the poor, workers and farmers," the Congress leader stated.

He added that a systematic and organised assault is taking place on workers and poor people of this country.

"Don't think that these are policy mistakes. These are things that are done on purpose to break the backbone of Indian workers and Indian small and medium businesses," he said further.

Gandhi is on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu and will have interactions with farmers, weavers, and the general public.

He will also visit Tiruppur, Erode, Karur and Dindiguldistricts between January 23 to 25.

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

India controlled by 'fascist, male chauvinist' RSS, says Rahul Gandhi | India News - Times of India

India News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its 'male dominance' and said it is 'unfortunate' that the 'org
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
6,224
3
14,598
Country
China
Location
United States
But the west keep silence. As long as India is fighting against Pakistan and China, it's fine.
The Hitler was respected/financed by British and US for many years as long as Hitler is fighting against Soviet until one day Hitler pointed the gun to the British.
 
Last edited:
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

BANNED
Jan 6, 2021
1,147
-6
961
Country
India
Location
India
Rahul Gandhi may be revered by opponents of India but he is considered a joker over here. He has been given the nick name of “Pappu” for his incapability to comprehend and convey anything. He is in a way making Modi stronger by being such an incapable opposition leader in India. Had there been stronger leaders in the parties opposing BJP then they might have a chance. But with Pappu at the helm Modi is going to become stronger and stronger. So good luck with India bashers quoting Pappu on a thread.😜

Just one example of his capabilities and how he is treated by the masses here.

vi-va said:
But the west keep silence.
Click to expand...
Silence of countries depends on various factors that include cost vs benefit analysis. Human rights, freedom of speech, freedom of religion are few words that can be asked by anyone except a Chinese. A totalitarian government ruled by a dictator has no right to question anyone or any country about these aspects.

As far as Modi goes, don’t worry about him. India as a democracy has been ruthless with incapable leaders who have been shown the door by the masses. India doesn’t need a certificate from western media, western countries or Chinese fanboys on its internal affairs.

Does China accept interference from western media on its internal affairs? Will China accept Indian interference on Taiwan? Or for that matter Human rights record of Chinese government against Uyghurs? If answer is yes then let’s have a go at it. If no then just lay off and desist from creating anti-India threads.

Creating a hysteria with words like facist, male chauvinist etc etc are more applicable to Chinese Dictatorship where people don’t even have an option to have a choice.
 
Last edited:
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

BANNED
Jan 6, 2021
1,147
-6
961
Country
India
Location
India
Cliftonite said:
Rahul Gandhi needs to step the fck down
Click to expand...
Rahul Gandhi represents the dynastic politics which is prevalent in this part of the world. Even Pakistan has a fair share of these privileged kids getting the fruits of power due to the family they are born in. Quite a few of them in India. A large number even in the ruling party BJP.

I wish there was any way to fix this problem
 
Cliftonite

Cliftonite

BANNED
May 4, 2020
2,757
2
4,426
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VkdIndian said:
Rahul Gandhi represents the dynastic politics which is prevalent in this part of the world. Even Pakistan has a fair share of these privileged kids getting the fruits of power due to the family they are born in. Quite a few of them in India. A large number even in the ruling party BJP.

I wish there was any way to fix this problem
Click to expand...
He is like Bilawal Bhutto. Femme, high maintenance and can't connect with the masses.
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

BANNED
Jan 6, 2021
1,147
-6
961
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
Are you indeed a Pakistani? why are you so upset about a foreign politician?
Click to expand...
May I ask why are you worried about Indian politicians who are foreign to you? Additionally, why this cause of concern about fake narrative of racism, facism etc?

Do you believe in asking these hard hitting questions just for the purpose of creating a negative sentiments against Chinese opponents or have you ever bothered about these in your own country?
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,061
-5
88,483
Country
China
Location
China
VkdIndian said:
May I ask why are you worried about Indian politicians who are foreign to you? Additionally, why this cause of concern about fake narrative of racism, facism etc?

Do you believe in asking these hard hitting questions just for the purpose of creating a negative sentiments against Chinese opponents or have you ever bothered about these in your own country?
Click to expand...
Just curious, most Pakistani PDFers don't talk about Indian political infighting this way.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
‘Make in India’ turning into ‘Buy from China’: Rahul Gandhi
Replies
4
Views
304
siegecrossbow
siegecrossbow
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rahul Gandhi Asks Government To "Admit Truth On Chinese Occupation"
2
Replies
16
Views
852
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
beijingwalker
Mr 56” is scared of China: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe as PM Modi leads charge of Quad summit
Replies
13
Views
653
Solidify
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LAC situation | Govt weakening country, says Rahul Gandhi
Replies
1
Views
229
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sharma Ji
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi responds to Rahul Gandhi's attack on RSS-run-institutions and his comparison with radicalisation in Pakistan
Replies
4
Views
360
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom