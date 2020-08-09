Baibars_1260
India contributed to nearly 60% of the global rise in poverty in 2020
New research from Pew suggests that India is one of the biggest losers in the Covid-19 era.
qz.com
By Manavi Kapur
Culture and lifestyle reporter
March 18, 2021
A global economic slowdown has shrunk the world’s middle-class population and impoverished millions.
In 2020, an estimated 131 million people were pushed into poverty and low-income groups, according to new research by Pew Research Center, a US think tank based in Washington. A majority of upper middle- and middle-income people (earning between $10 and $50 a day) became low-income (daily wage of $2-$10) and poor (earning less than $2 a day).
The pandemic shrunk the world's middle-class and increased global poverty
A large driver of this rising poverty appears to be the South Asian region, which “is estimated to have added nearly double the amount of people to the ranks of the globally poor as sub-Saharan Africa in the pandemic,” Pew’s research found. “The percentage increase in poverty in South Asia (75%) dwarfs the increase in sub-Saharan Africa (8%).”
South Asia experienced the greatest rise in poverty because of Covid-19
The projected economic recession and its impact on a region’s GDP appear to correlate to how steeply a region’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell. “The relatively outsized role of South Asia in the contraction of the global middle class and the expansion of poverty is the result of it seeing the sharpest reduction in economic growth in the pandemic,” Pew added.
India seems to be the worst-hit country in South Asia, both in terms of contracting GDP and the sharp rise in the number of its poor.
India and China’s shrinking middle classes
India added 75 million people to poverty, accounting for 60% of the rise in poor populations globally. By contrast, China added 1 million to its poor population.
Middle-class populations in China and India shrunk the most because of Covid-19
|Categories
|India
|China
|High income
−1 million
−3 million
|Upper-middle income
−7 million
−18 million
|Middle income
−32 million
−10 million
|Low income
−35 million
+30 million
|Poor
+75 million
+1 million
