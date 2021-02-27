What's new

India Continues to Run Terror Campaigns from European Capitals: MQM-London activist confesses party’s role in Karachi attacks

MQM-London, CTD, Karachi attacks

MQM-London activist spills the beans over party’s role in Karachi attacks

Nazir Shah On Feb 27, 2021 Last updated Feb 27, 2021
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) activist Wahid Hussain, who was arrested days back by the CTD, has made startling revelations regarding protest outside the European Parliament and attacks in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.


According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police, Wahid Hussain confessed that a man named Arif, who is a key member of MQM-London in Belgium, organized an anti-Pakistan protest outside the European Parliament.
He further shared that another party activist, Saleem Belgium, who previously ran a target killing team in North Nazimabad, was also involved in organizing the protest.

Saleem has links with an Indian businessman from New Delhi, Sanjay, and is also involved in transferring money to Karachi for terrorist acts through hawala and hundi means.”

According to the CTD, he confessed that an attack in Gulistan-e-Jauher area of Karachi was also carried out using the Saleem Belgium group, however, the London leadership was annoyed over it owing to no serious damage inflicted on top leadership present during the gathering.

An attack on the PSP office in Gulbahar area and another attack on the MQM-P office in New Karachi were also carried out using the Saleem Belgium group, the accused admitted.
It is pertinent to mention here that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on February 22 claimed to have arrested a terrorist affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) from Karachi.
SSP CTD Arif Aziz while announcing the arrest said that a terrorist named Wahid Hussian aka Guddu was arrested during their raid in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city. “We have recovered a hand grenade from his possession,” the SSP said.
 
Whether MQM is a terrorist group is an undisputed fact. I think we don't even have to mention that anymore. The Brits have allowed MQM to establish a HQ on their soil. For decades most terror plots have been planned and executed from London. Yet we never a hear a word about this. When people mention this fact we simply ignore the facilitators. These are the same nations which cry rivers about Pakistan being a terror supporter.
 
this is all they deserve

anyway, its great to see so many terrorists getting captured and killed recently. from so many different groups. MQM, TTP, BLA, sindudesh, etc.
 
They all get support from Western nations. Guess where MQM, BLA and PTM members/leaders run off to? Who supports and provides asylum to PTM, BLA and MQM terrorists? It ain't Timbuktu I can assure you.
 
