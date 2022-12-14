What's new

India continues to kill Pakistani civilians: Shocking revelations by Khar

Zornix

Zornix

Aug 14, 2022
What a "shocking" revelation, couldn't even provide a single shred of evidence to validate their claims.
 
Zornix

Zornix

Aug 14, 2022
She did, what evidence you want?
It is not India or Afghanistan's fault that the Pakistan establishment failed to protect its own citizens and detect terror threats. This "revelation" is a very clear diversion from our current situation, why would anyone trust a word that comes out the mouth of this government? anyone can ID random Indian nationals and connect them with random terrorist incidents in Pakistan and pass it off as a breakthrough.
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

Apr 25, 2018
Zornix said:
What a "shocking" revelation, couldn't even provide a single shred of evidence to validate their claim
Zornix said:
It is not India or Afghanistan's fault that the Pakistan establishment failed to protect its own citizens and detect terror threats. This "revelation" is a very clear diversion from our current situation, why would anyone trust a word that comes out the mouth of this government? anyone can ID random Indian nationals and connect them with random terrorist incidents in Pakistan and pass it off as a breakthrough.
I dont doubt on the work of intelligence agencies of Pakistan. You hate the political set up of Pakistan, that's fine. But please learn to respect Pakistani State.

Enemies of state who are killing Pakistani citizens need to be exposed at every forum.
 
T

truthseeker2010

Dec 7, 2010
Chakar The Great said:
I dont doubt on the work of intelligence agencies of Pakistan. You hate the political set up of Pakistan, that's fine. But please learn to respect Pakistani State.

Enemies of state who are killing Pakistani citizens need to be exposed at every forum.
There is no state without institutions and what u have in the name of institutions are just group of people with their own interests.

What u are actually exposing is the incompetence of ur own state and nobody gives 2 cents to what u say. Beggars r not choosers.
 
Riz

Riz

Jan 20, 2010
Dont know which country is more fascist between india and pak at the moment, but Mir bajwa was having completely apposite views about india what hinaa ranaani khar is claiming today
 
newb3e

newb3e

Jun 25, 2007
Chakar The Great said:
I dont doubt on the work of intelligence agencies of Pakistan. You hate the political set up of Pakistan, that's fine. But please learn to respect Pakistani State.

Enemies of state who are killing Pakistani citizens need to be exposed at every forum.
what state that is?
state that allow their zardaris and shareef and fazlus to murder people!

this is all bs hafiz sabh playing india politics to win back support!
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

Apr 25, 2018
truthseeker2010 said:
There is no state without institutions and what u have in the name of institutions are just group of people with their own interests.

What u are actually exposing is the incompetence of ur own state and nobody gives 2 cents to what u say. Beggars r not choosers.
Lol yeah right.

Denial: When you dont believe in any thing any institute, courts, democracy, intelligence. " I know it all is what you have got"

Popular slogans "Beggars not choosers"

Is that all you got?

Riz said:
Dont know which country is more fascist between india and pak at the moment, but Mir bajwa was having completely apposite views about india what hinaa ranaani khar is claiming today
Thats a fair point.
 
Zornix

Zornix

Aug 14, 2022
Chakar The Great said:
I dont doubt on the work of intelligence agencies of Pakistan. You hate the political set up of Pakistan, that's fine. But please learn to respect Pakistani State.

Enemies of state who are killing Pakistani citizens need to be exposed at every forum.
Yes, because intelligence agencies and similar arms of the establishment are obliged to tell the truth, don't have a history of causing trouble, and have a clean human rights record. It's easy to blame others when you are so incompetent that you can't protect your own citizens and fight against terrorists.
 
alphapak

alphapak

Nov 22, 2017
Napak Army has killed more Pakistani's than India can even dream of, Who allowed
drone strikes on the civilians of Waziristan? Who killed Arshad Sharif? Who arrested
and tortured Shahbaz gill and Azam Swati?
 

