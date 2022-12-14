India continues to kill Pakistani civilians: Shocking revelations by Khar

Chakar The Great
She did, what evidence you want?What a "shocking" revelation, couldn't even provide a single shred of evidence to validate their claims.
I dont doubt on the work of intelligence agencies of Pakistan. You hate the political set up of Pakistan, that's fine. But please learn to respect Pakistani State.
Enemies of state who are killing Pakistani citizens need to be exposed at every forum.
There is no state without institutions and what u have in the name of institutions are just group of people with their own interests.
What u are actually exposing is the incompetence of ur own state and nobody gives 2 cents to what u say. Beggars r not choosers.
Dont know which country is more fascist between india and pak at the moment, but Mir bajwa was having completely apposite views about india what hinaa ranaani khar is claiming today
