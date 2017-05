Sinopakfriend said: ↑ I hate war. War is Stupid.



But now... I think let us get over with it... this farce has gone on for 70 years...



Let there be one country standing... let indians prove their might and stop with meaningless threats...



indians please get on with it... just finish this farce for once..



My money is on Pak!



If ever indians attack Pak... Pak will come out stronger... Click to expand...

One should wish/hope/work for Peace and not War.



Americans show little interest in Indo-Pak 'game'. Reason simply being they are not that well strategically placed to have much of a say now in the conflict.



What the majority of people on both sides of the border do not understand is that the days of controlled conflicts are over and any adventure beyond the 'normal' border shelling will result in major war.



Neither USA is now politically strong enough to negotiate any settlement nor China will let go of its strategic advantage in the region.