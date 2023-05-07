India considering ending LoC ceasefire after Mujahideen attacks

BREAKING
Indian diplomats verbally inform Pakistani counterparts in multiple third countries that their government is weighing and considering to review the full ceasefire condition on the #Pakistan-#India Line of Control (LOC), the active military demarcation line manned by both sides’ armies, running between Azad (Free) Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The measure is being considered as a response to recent uptick in resistance activity and freedom fighter operations in Occupied Kashmir. The Indian security forces and intelligence services have been surprised and rattled by the sophistication of tactics and training of the resistance fighters, operating under the banner of PAFF (People’s Anti Fascist Front), an indigenous and local armed resistance to unwanted Indian occupation and human rights violations.
The warning is based on a demand of no more attacks leading up to the G-20 working group event in Occupied Kashmir later this month, and will be an option on the table and under discussion if further attacks by resistance forces are conducted.
Indian officials have calculated that the Pakistani leadership will not be able to afford the reopening of regular military action on the LOC at this particular point in time due to perceived ongoing severe political, economic, administrative and security problems internally in Pakistan and not to mention an upcoming counterterrorism operation and major security forces campaign against the Pakistani western border’s non-traditional security threats including TTP is ISKP terrorists, and have thus threatened to seriously consider an end to the LOC ceasefire and engaging in regular exchanges of fire.
The ending of the ceasefire will lead to increased deployments of both men and equipment, taking away much needed manpower elsewhere, plus the cost of logistical support and supplies, aside from other costs coming from domestic and internal groups.
It is extremely destabilising for Indian authorities to threaten millions of innocent civilian lives on baseless allegations of Pakistani state support to an indigenous and local armed resistance against occupation forces by a popular movement. India should instead focus on reversing the rampant human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and granting the local people their inalienable right to chose their own future and conduct the long-denied UN-mandated plebiscite for Kashmir’s future.
Pakistan has sympathy with but no provided no support to the PAFF at any level, and understands that the PAFF is an independent organisation supported by local Kashmiri communities and personnel. We would like to remind that the Geneva Conventions allows armed resistance against occupation. India should immediately vacate its military from Occupied Kashmir, and invite the UN to conduct an independent plebiscite for its own destiny.
We also find it incredulous that India, being the largest state-supporter of terrorism in the region to internationally-designated terrorist groups such as ISIS (ISKP) Daesh, BLA and TTP, has the national audacity to label legal armed resistance by local populations to Indian military occupation in Kashmir as an imaginary “Pakistan-backed militancy”. India should immediately stop its intelligence apparatus and government authorities from illicit and covert supply of funding and material support to anti-Pakistan terrorists operating from Afghanistan and Iran, through various Indian money laundering schemes in the Middle East.
