India confronts covid's sadness

Modi is sad too. :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha:


India confronts covid’s sadness
louisprives21 hours ago

“I’ve never seen the sadness of a pandemic of this magnitude,” said Shah Alam Khan, an orthopedic oncologist and professor at the Institute of Medical Science in Delhi, “previously died of covid. I’ve seen a lot of people. Now I have a name. All of us know someone who was taken away by covid. No one knows who died. “
At Khan’s hospital alone, doctors are overwhelmed by sadness and see themselves falling apart. Most recently, a colleague committed suicide in the office after failing to resuscitate for the eighth time. Kahn quietly talks about death. He admits he hasn’t held his head yet.
“When death occurs in the deep societies of our religion, grief becomes part of tradition above all else,” he says. “I’m an atheist, but in this country it’s easy for a spiritual person to die and mourn.”
Seema Hari is one of a myriad of people who use Instagram’s story features to focus on their home country of Mumbai and share information about oxygen tank locations with resources such as Google Docs. However, as a member of her own family got a new coronavirus infection, she was overwhelmed by sadness and isolated except for the Instagram page.
“I was worried about most of the day, spent trying to share resources with people, and checked in through WhatsApp at night. Not only with my family, but with other friends all over India, on their side. I asked them if they were all right and terrifying questions. If you need help, “he said in an email.
Hari said he didn’t feel the ability to mourn properly and didn’t think he did. The loss is very relentless and so many things require our actions and attention. “
India confronts covid’s sadness
Source link India confronts covid's sadness
 
