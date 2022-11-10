What's new

India: Compulsory broadcast of national interest content

indianexpress.com

Must for TV: Air ‘national interest’ content, 30 minutes daily

While the guidelines are effective from November 9, officials of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said channels will be given time to conceptualise and create such content.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com

I think this is a good move. Cable TV has become too dumb. Some yanking back to the good old Doordarshan days wont hurt. On the flip side, so many are glued to their phones these days, not watching conventional cable TV. Not sure how the government will mandate this on streaming platforms.

Back when I was a kid, there were regular features on:
  • Zyada bachay na paida kare
  • Druggie na bane
  • Honhaar kisaan kaisa bane
  • Diesel kaise bachaya jaye
  • Etc etc
This time the themes are:
  • Education and spread of literacy (Whatsapp University se bahar niklo)
  • Agriculture and rural development (There is life beyond Bangalore potholes)
  • Health and family welfare (Biwi bacho ko mat peeto)
  • Science and technology (Ootpatang nuskhe mat apnao)
  • Welfare of women (Ditch **** sites and pay attention to biwi)
  • Welfare of women Part 2 (stop coveting neighbour's biwi)
  • Welfare of the weaker sections of the society (Stop being a bully)
  • Protection of environment and of cultural heritage (Jagah jagah mootna band karo)
  • national integration (Meet your neighbour once in a month)

@SIPRA paaji, being an oldie like me, I am sure you will appreciate the intent
 
Well meaning, I suppose, but they should've made it mandatory only for DD (govt. run) and not impose this on private ones. Even back in the DD only days, who tf was watching Krishi Darshan ? :P We all watched Chitrahaar and Mungeri Laal etc instead :D
 
Well meaning, I suppose, but they should've made it mandatory only for DD (govt. run) and not impose this on private ones.
No one watches DD now. Hence the move to include private channels. 30 mins a day is not much. These private mofos have been having too much of a free run
 

