India compels Pakistan to make difficult choices for survival: ex Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee retired Gen Zubair Hayat

Pakistan will self-implode on it's own accord regardless of the hostile external environment if it continues on the current trajectory. 1971 was when the world received a glimpse of this, the greed for power internally caused them more damage than anything external.



The disregard for meritocracy and rampant nepotism is arguably the biggest risk to it's survival. National institutions continue to regress at alarming rates due to incapable people and careless individuals controlling them. It's like running a race backwards, you can't reach the finish line.