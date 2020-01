With respect, a load of clickbaiting is flooding the internet.



Viruses can totally recombine in novel combinations. This isn't biowarfare but quite simply what some viruses do. They can chop and change big chunks of RNA or DNA completely naturally as a result of normal evolutionary pressures.



"Antigenic shift occurs in two ways. First, antigenic shift can occur through genetic recombination, or reassortment, when two or more different influenza A viruses infect the same host cell and combine their genetic material. Influenza A viruses can infect birds, pigs, and humans, and major antigenic shifts can occur when these virus types combine. For example, a pig flu virus and a human flu virus could combine in a bird, resulting in a radically different flu type. If the virus infects humans and is efficiently transmitted among them, a pandemic may occur.



Second, an influenza A virus can jump from one type of organism, usually a bird, to another type of organism, such as a human, without undergoing major genetic change. If the virus mutates in the human host so that it is easily spread among people, a pandemic may result.



In all cases, antigenic shift produces a virus with a new HA or NA subtype to which humans have no, or very few, preexisting antibodies. Once scientists are able to identify the new subtype, a vaccine can generally be created that will provide protection from the virus."



This process is why novel and pandemic flu viruses keep emerging.



It is probably the case that this corona virus has undergone similar transformation due to natural pressures (e.g. in a massive animal market teeming with different subtypes of corona virus or even different viruses altogether that can exchange chunks of genetic code).



I think articles or opinion pieces that suggest this is deliberate biowarfare purely based on the insertion of peculiar chunks of RNA are classic clickbait fear mongering.

Click to expand...