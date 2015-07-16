What's new

India claims its take down of black top

batmannow

batmannow

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 28, 2008
18,396
-15
7,814
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
Right now india is claiming it has taken out blacktop hill top in laddakh, is that the begaining of a real war between China and India?
 
T

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
10,645
3
15,359
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
LOL, the guy admitted that Helmet is under Chinese occupation , and all these areas are within Indian claimed territory. hahahah. Fking idiots. But Modi said, no Chinese occupation?
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
2,851
0
3,466
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
"Na koi ghuss aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai, na hi hamari koi post kisi dusre ke kabjay mein hain"
 
M

Mrc

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 19, 2013
9,360
0
10,516
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Seems like Indians have occupied an unoccupied top inside its own territory
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Bangladesh down India to claim U19 World Cup title The Tigers won the match by three wickets Sports 1
Yousafzai_M India shows off the MKI that Pakistan claimed to have shot down. True? Pakistan Air Force 173
D Claims made by Pakistan of downing Sukhoi jets rubbished idrw.org .Read more at India No 1 Defence Indian Defence Forum 45
Zarvan India shoots down Pakistan spy drone claim Indian Defence Forum 36
undercover JIX BJP tweets old IMF data to make false claim that India will be world’s fastest-growing economy Central & South Asia 3
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Featured India Claims the Completion of 255 km Darbuk-Shyok-DBO Road,Vital for the Defence of DBO Enclave Indian Defence Forum 30
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Chinese claims in Bhutan, incursion in India are indicative of their intentions: Pompeo Central & South Asia 30
Vanguard One Chinese Territory Claims In Bhutan, India "Testing" The World, Says US World Affairs 5
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE India again rejects China's claim over Galwan Valley; another round of talks expected Friday Central & South Asia 13
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Defence Analyst Brahma Chelaney Claims India Failed Diplomatically and Lost The Entire Galwan Valley Indian Defence Forum 61

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top