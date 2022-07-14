What's new

India-China trade goes up to over $67 bn in first half of 2022

India-China trade goes up to over $67 bn in first half of 2022​

The India-China trade is on course to cross USD 100 billion for the second consecutive year as it has gone up to USD 67.08 billion in the first half of this year amid a big surge of Chinese exports​

Topics
India china trade | India China relations | Trade talks
Press Trust of India | Beijing Last Updated at July 13, 2022 23:18 IST



Follow us on
Tiny URL Add to My Page Print Email

indian economy, exports, imports, trade deficit

Representative Image

The India-China trade is on course to cross USD 100 billion for the second consecutive year as it has gone up to USD 67.08 billion in the first half of this year amid a big surge of Chinese exports, official trade data released here said on Wednesday.
China's exports to India have gone up to USD 57.51 billion, up by 34.5 per cent last year while Indian exports to China fell to USD 9.57 billion, a decline of 35.3 per cent compared to last year, according to the trade data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GAC).
The trade deficit at the half-year mark stood at USD 47.94 billion.
Last year, the India-China bilateral trade hit a record high of over USD 125 billion crossing the USD 100 billion mark in a year when the relations touched a new low due to standoff by the militaries in Eastern Ladakh.
China's exports to India last year went up by 46.2 per cent to USD 97.52 billion while India's exports to China grew by 34.2 per cent to USD 28.14 billion.
The trade deficit for India grew by USD 69.38 billion in 2021.
In May, China insisted that it is still India's biggest trade partner in 2021-22 as per its figures, referring to reports that the US has unseated it to take the top slot and attributed the disparity to different methods of calculating the trade volume by New Delhi and Beijing.
"According to the statistics of Chinese competent authorities, bilateral trade volume between China and India stood at USD 125.66 billion in 2021," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing when asked about reports of the US overtaking China to become the largest trade partner of India in 2021-22.
"China remains the largest trade partner of India and for the first time the bilateral trade exceeded USD 100 billion in 2021," Zhao said.
"The disparity in trade figures published by China and India is a result of different statistical measurement scales," he said.
Overall, China's foreign trade of goods jumped 9.4 per cent year-on-year to 19.8 trillion yuan (about USD 2.94 trillion) during the first half of the year, according to GAC data.
 
Click to expand...
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
3,876
-1
7,947
Country
China
Location
China
Lü Bu said:
If India don't have money anymore they can export their women.
Click to expand...
Are you really Chinese?

Even during the gallewan incident, I have never seen Chinese netizens make such extreme remarks.

Moreover, trafficking in human beings is a felony in China, which can be sentenced to death at most.
 
Last edited:
zhxy

zhxy

FULL MEMBER
Mar 15, 2020
1,063
-22
1,560
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
Lü Bu said:
If India don't have money anymore they can export their women.
Click to expand...

From a nationalist perspective, it's a victory for China. But from a genetics perspective, it's a failure.

East Asians have a very high average IQ. Marrying foreigners and giving birth to many mixed-race children will destroy them, making them lose their genetic superiority, including intelligence (science and technology) and soft power (appearance, pure beauty of the East Asian..)
 
serenity

serenity

FULL MEMBER
Jan 9, 2007
1,743
0
4,182
Country
China
Location
Australia
Lü Bu said:
If India don't have money anymore they can export their women.
Click to expand...

1. No thanks but to each their own opinion and preference.

2. your comment is disgusting and rude. Let's leave women out of this and stick to shitting on each others nations in the usual ways we do on this forum hahaha.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
3,876
-1
7,947
Country
China
Location
China
GiantPanda said:
No one Chinese, even the extreme ones, would make a comment about importing Indian women.
Click to expand...
In fact, I began to doubt him the first time I saw him.

Because Chinese people are unlikely to use "Lü Bu" as the name of the forum. Lü Bu betrayed his master five times and killed his adoptive father twice. Chinese people usually despise Lü Bu's character.
 
L

Lü Bu

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 13, 2022
22
0
8
Country
China
Location
China
zhxy said:
From a nationalist perspective, it's a victory for China. But from a genetics perspective, it's a failure.

East Asians have a very high average IQ. Marrying foreigners and giving birth to many mixed-race children will destroy them, making them lose their genetic superiority, including intelligence (science and technology) and soft power (appearance, pure beauty of the East Asian..)
Click to expand...

Nevertheless we need women from abroad for the red light district and as geriatric nurses.

MH.Yang said:
Sorry, PDF is full of Indians pretending to be Chinese.

Plz answer me a few questions and prove yourself.

尼系拿离地银？
Click to expand...

我是无神论者，不相信佛陀的教义
 
GiantPanda

GiantPanda

FULL MEMBER
Nov 8, 2016
523
-1
1,429
Country
China
Location
United States
zhxy said:
From a nationalist perspective, it's a victory for China. But from a genetics perspective, it's a failure.

East Asians have a very high average IQ. Marrying foreigners and giving birth to many mixed-race children will destroy them, making them lose their genetic superiority, including intelligence (science and technology) and soft power (appearance, pure beauty of the East Asian..)
Click to expand...

No real Chinese would seriously consider importing Indian women as a possible insult. Some nationalist idiots might say something chauvinist about Ukrainian ("we can give them safe passage here hehe") or Korean ("let them come here, Chinese men cook and care for beautiful women hehe") women.

But no real Chinese would say that about Indian women because it would be a cultural anomaly.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
3,876
-1
7,947
Country
China
Location
China
Lü Bu said:
Nevertheless we need women from abroad for the red light district and as geriatric nurses.



我是无神论者，不相信佛陀的教义
Click to expand...
Well. We can already confirm that you are not Chinese.

I'm just asking where you are from, and I don't mention the "佛陀" at all.

You obviously don't understand Chinese language.

Only when using translation software can you make that kind of mistake.

In addition, there are no red light districts in China. Prostitution is illegal in China.

There is no geriatrics department in China, and there is no shortage of nurses in China.
 
Last edited:
I

INS-TRUTH

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 7, 2022
22
0
24
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
MH.Yang said:
Sorry, PDF is full of Indians pretending to be Chinese.

Plz answer me a few questions and prove yourself.

尼系拿离地银？
Click to expand...
No it's not, lol. It's full of racist Chinese with VPNs and overseas racist Chinese as the forum is banned in the homeland.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
India, China trade surges to over $31 bn in Q1 of 2022 despite bilateral chill
Replies
3
Views
280
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
beijingwalker
The long road to Atmanirbhar Bharat: India’s trade deficit with China hit record $77 bn in FY22
Replies
5
Views
265
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Despite border tensions, boycotts and bans, India-China trade grew to record $125 billion in 2021, India's trade deficit grew to over $69 billion
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
twocents
T
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
2021: A year of record trade amid frozen India-China ties over Ladakh chill
Replies
0
Views
243
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
A
India's overall exports in May surged 24% to $62.21 billion
Replies
0
Views
227
avenuepark57
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom