India-China trade gap crosses USD 30 billion till September; imports up eight per cent since 2014-15

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:56 AM

NEW DELHI: Despite the push for local manufacturing under Aatmnirbhar Bharat, and push against Chinese imports, trade deficit between India and China stood at $30.07 billion during April-September 2021.

India’s exports to China from April to September 2021 stood at $12.26 billion, while imports were aggregated at $42.33 billion, according to data given by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. She said the imports from China have increased from $60.41 billion in 2014-15 to $65.21 billion in 2020-21, exhibiting an increase of 7.94% over six years.

Major items of import from China include telecom instruments, computer hardware, fertiliser, electronic components, chemicals and drug intermediates. “The government has made sustained efforts to achieve a more balanced trade with China, including bilateral engagements to address the non-tariff barriers on Indian exports to China,” Patel said.

Schemes like the production-linked incentive scheme will help promote domestic manufacturing capacities and attract investment and reduce dependency on imports from China, the minister said.

India needs these imports (from China) more than China needs to export them (to India). This is not cause for worry. India should not be hung up bridging trade balance with China. Instead India should focus on opportunities for export that China does not have an advantage in some way. Economical imports from China would help Indian businesses achieve that.

Over a longer horizon, the volume of imports from China will naturally go down if Indian industries and infrastructure grow.
 
