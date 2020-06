India-China standoff: Nepal on its side, Beijing now woos Bangladesh

Beijing has reached out to Dhaka by offering to waive off 97% tariff on 5,161 items that Bangladesh trades with China.Dhaka had asked for the waiver from China for being a “less developed country”, and Beijing responded favourably on June 16, ironically a day after the Ladakh clash. Indo-Bangla ties, though, had taken a setback last year over India’s National Register Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act, both of which generated some unpleasantness in Dhaka.