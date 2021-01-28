India-China parallel rise in contemporary era is ‘unique happening in human history’: S Jaishankar

Dungeness said: It's more like they are in "parallel universe".





Indians talk more, thus "is anywhere to be seen"; Chinese do more, thus it is 6 times India's size. Click to expand...

How about just a regular conversation instead of the constant trolling ? I outlined clearly the few points that I think have given China a leg up. No democracy, which is a plus in this case. No diversity, and mostly no religion.. all plusses and positives in terms of taking a country of a billion forward.As a whole I think the Chinese are probably a more industrious people than Indians but there is no shortage of very smart people here. We have a reasonably successful space program, made our own nuclear weapons without stealing or espionage, we have a powerful armed forces, all manner of other heavy and tech industry... and wield significant soft power.C'mon man (biden).. lets have some better discussions on this forum.