What's new

India-China parallel rise in contemporary era is ‘unique happening in human history’: S Jaishankar

vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
4,644
-1
11,018
Country
China
Location
United States
India-China parallel rise in contemporary era is ‘unique happening in human history’: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at the 13th All India Conference of China Studies said that India-China’s parallel rise in the contemporary era is a ‘unique happening in the human history’. “The two nations have some similarities, especially of size and history but there is also very interesting contrast in many ways culturally, politically or economically. Both are in the process of building a modern nation-state from a civilized society.

economictimes.indiatimes.com

India-China parallel rise in contemporary era is ‘unique happening in human history’: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at the 13th All India Conference of China Studies said that India-China’s parallel rise in the contemporary era is a ‘unique happening in the human history’. “The two nations have some similarities, especially of size and history but there is also...
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
Last edited:
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,309
3
8,287
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Yeah, India has risen in Jaishanker's back yard, where all the "sea goers" visiting to empty their guts.

Indian's think they have risen, when as a matter of fact, they are sinking very rapidly.
socially, politically, and now also economically.
 
B

bshifter

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2019
514
0
1,062
Country
China
Location
Djibouti
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,189
-46
10,503
Country
India
Location
India
The similarities are superficial. Too many differences. China can't match India in technology or innovation. It is one thing to build your economy on forced labor, internment camps and sweatshops - another to actually build an economy in a more sensible manner.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

FULL MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
1,719
-4
868
Country
India
Location
India
China may be well ahead in terms of it's economy, poverty alleviation and development but there is only India who is anywhere to be seen with the same growth trajectory and potential. India are held back by the democratic system, China has had no such issues to deal with. There are benefits to having a authoritarian system and a mostly homogeneous Han society largely devoid of religion. India has diversity and factions within the abrahamic systems that thrive here yet are fundamentally opposed to India.

We're doing well considering that handicap.
 
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
6,477
1
18,362
Country
China
Location
United States
It's more like they are in "parallel universe".
-=virus=- said:
China may be well ahead in terms of it's economy, poverty alleviation and development but there is only India who is anywhere to be seen with the same growth trajectory and potential. India are held back by the democratic system, China has had no such issues to deal with. There are benefits to having a authoritarian system and a mostly homogeneous Han society largely devoid of religion. India has diversity and factions within the abrahamic systems that thrive here yet are fundamentally opposed to India.

We're doing well considering that handicap.
Click to expand...
Indians talk more, thus "is anywhere to be seen"; Chinese do more, thus it is 6 times India's size.
 
Last edited:
khanmubashir

khanmubashir

FULL MEMBER
Aug 13, 2014
1,691
0
1,447
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jackdaws said:
The similarities are superficial. Too many differences. China can't match India in technology or innovation. It is one thing to build your economy on forced labor, internment camps and sweatshops - another to actually build an economy in a more sensible manner.
Click to expand...
And when other. Member were talking about Indians delusion I was thinking They were hyping it but u showed they were understating ;)
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
4,644
-1
11,018
Country
China
Location
United States
-=virus=- said:
China may be well ahead in terms of it's economy, poverty alleviation and development but there is only India who is anywhere to be seen with the same growth trajectory and potential. India are held back by the democratic system, China has had no such issues to deal with. There are benefits to having a authoritarian system and a mostly homogeneous Han society largely devoid of religion. India has diversity and factions within the abrahamic systems that thrive here yet are fundamentally opposed to India.

We're doing well considering that handicap.
Click to expand...
I see many Indians in US boasted "Largest Democracy in the world". I thought Indians are very proud of it, no?
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
951
8
1,703
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam


Jackdaws said:
The similarities are superficial. Too many differences. China can't match India in technology or innovation. It is one thing to build your economy on forced labor, internment camps and sweatshops - another to actually build an economy in a more sensible manner.
Click to expand...
Do you really honestly believe that? Do you think the Chinese do not possess the capability to innovate as things stand? Do you think they managed to take advantage of the opportunities provided in the last few decades to build their own companies and tech base without possessing the capacity to manage themselves?
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

FULL MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
1,719
-4
868
Country
India
Location
India
Dungeness said:
It's more like they are in "parallel universe".


Indians talk more, thus "is anywhere to be seen"; Chinese do more, thus it is 6 times India's size.
Click to expand...
How about just a regular conversation instead of the constant trolling ? I outlined clearly the few points that I think have given China a leg up. No democracy, which is a plus in this case. No diversity, and mostly no religion.. all plusses and positives in terms of taking a country of a billion forward.

As a whole I think the Chinese are probably a more industrious people than Indians but there is no shortage of very smart people here. We have a reasonably successful space program, made our own nuclear weapons without stealing or espionage, we have a powerful armed forces, all manner of other heavy and tech industry... and wield significant soft power.

C'mon man (biden).. lets have some better discussions on this forum.
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,189
-46
10,503
Country
India
Location
India
khanmubashir said:
And when other. Member were talking about Indians delusion I was thinking They were hyping it but u showed they were understating ;)
Click to expand...
When other members were stating about Pakistanis displaying cringe worthy fealty to China, I thought they were hyping but you showed they are understating. :azn:
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

FULL MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
1,719
-4
868
Country
India
Location
India
vi-va said:
I see many Indians in US boasted "Largest Democracy in the world". I thought Indians are very proud of it, no?
Click to expand...
Yes it is the largest democracy, a very vibrant and spicy one where power really does lie with the people. It's a beautiful thing but has it's drawbacks too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom