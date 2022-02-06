What's new

India: China occupying land not accepted

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,551
-5
85,592
Country
China
Location
China

India: China occupying land not accepted​

DECCAN CHRONICLE
PublishedFeb 6, 2022, 12:56 am IST

dc-Cover-kbdm1b2aaqnn7p73ule0ng1hs2-20220206004847.Medi.jpeg

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: India has never accepted the illegal occupation of its territory by China, the Government has told Parliament, adding that a bridge being constructed by China on the Pangong lake in Ladakh is “being constructed in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since 1962”. Regarding the renaming of some places in Arunachal Pradesh by China, the Government termed it as “a futile exercise that will not alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh has always been, is and will always be an integral part of India”.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan told the Lok Sabha earlier on Friday in a written reply, “This bridge (on Pangong lake) is being constructed (by China) in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since 1962.

The government of India has never accepted this illegal occupation. The government has made it clear on several occasions that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and we expect other countries to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He added, “As regards disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, India and China have maintained dialogue through both diplomatic and military channels. Our approach in these talks has been and will continue to be guided by three key principles, that-—both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC; neither side should attempt to alter the status quo unilaterally, and all agreements between the two sides must be fully abided by in their entirety.”

“The Government gives careful and specific attention to the improvement of infrastructure for the development of border areas in order to facilitate the economic development of these areas as also to meet India’s strategic and security requirements. The government also keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India’s security and takes all necessary steps to ensure that our security interests are fully protected,” the MoS said in a written reply.

www.deccanchronicle.com

India: China occupying land not accepted

The bridge on Pangong lake is being constructed by China in areas that have continued to be under their illegal occupation since 1962
www.deccanchronicle.com www.deccanchronicle.com
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,470
-1
9,294
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
beijingwalker said:

India: China occupying land not accepted​

DECCAN CHRONICLE
PublishedFeb 6, 2022, 12:56 am IST

dc-Cover-kbdm1b2aaqnn7p73ule0ng1hs2-20220206004847.Medi.jpeg

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: India has never accepted the illegal occupation of its territory by China, the Government has told Parliament, adding that a bridge being constructed by China on the Pangong lake in Ladakh is “being constructed in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since 1962”. Regarding the renaming of some places in Arunachal Pradesh by China, the Government termed it as “a futile exercise that will not alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh has always been, is and will always be an integral part of India”.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan told the Lok Sabha earlier on Friday in a written reply, “This bridge (on Pangong lake) is being constructed (by China) in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since 1962.

The government of India has never accepted this illegal occupation. The government has made it clear on several occasions that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and we expect other countries to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He added, “As regards disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, India and China have maintained dialogue through both diplomatic and military channels. Our approach in these talks has been and will continue to be guided by three key principles, that-—both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC; neither side should attempt to alter the status quo unilaterally, and all agreements between the two sides must be fully abided by in their entirety.”

“The Government gives careful and specific attention to the improvement of infrastructure for the development of border areas in order to facilitate the economic development of these areas as also to meet India’s strategic and security requirements. The government also keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India’s security and takes all necessary steps to ensure that our security interests are fully protected,” the MoS said in a written reply.

www.deccanchronicle.com

India: China occupying land not accepted

The bridge on Pangong lake is being constructed by China in areas that have continued to be under their illegal occupation since 1962
www.deccanchronicle.com www.deccanchronicle.com
Click to expand...
Miserable supaa pawaa of south asia :lol:
 
S

Silverblaze

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2012
2,552
3
3,252
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
I think the chinese citizens are not aware how poisonous these snakes are. india was actually planning to attack tibet with the help of US back in the 50s because indians claim all of pakistan, tibet to burma part of india and some even claim indonesia.

Now China has exercised restraint and given them a defensive reply, these indians are crying foul.
 
R

redtom

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2020
1,105
-1
1,996
Country
China
Location
United States
will not alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh has always been, is and will always be an integral part of India”.
So will India disappear by then?
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,551
-5
85,592
Country
China
Location
China
Silverblaze said:
I think the chinese citizens are not aware how poisonous these snakes are. india was actually planning to attack tibet with the help of US back in the 50s because indians claim all of pakistan, tibet to burma part of india and some even claim indonesia.

Now China has exercised restraint and given them a defensive reply, these indians are crying foul.
Click to expand...
We always know, the chance of a limited war with India is a thousand times more likely than having with Taiwan, China's military preparation and drills are mostly targeting India, not Taiwan. Chinese public sentiment to Taiwan is pretty friendly due to the common roots, but hostile to India.

Tibetans never accepted Chinese sovereignty: Rajya Sabha MP in Parliament
economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tibetans never accepted Chinese sovereignty: Rajya Sabha MP in Parliament

"India will have to learn to stand with its friends. If not, we will be repeating the historical mistake of once again letting down our friendly people of Tibet. It is well documented that Tibetans never accepted the sovereignty and suzerainty of the Chinese", the MP from Bihar said.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
7,501
-48
20,037
Country
China
Location
China
Indian skulls need to be curbstomped until their skulls are split into pieces and their brain matter is spalttered all over.

Repulsive rodents.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
11,974
-9
16,519
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:

India: China occupying land not accepted​

DECCAN CHRONICLE
PublishedFeb 6, 2022, 12:56 am IST

dc-Cover-kbdm1b2aaqnn7p73ule0ng1hs2-20220206004847.Medi.jpeg

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: India has never accepted the illegal occupation of its territory by China, the Government has told Parliament, adding that a bridge being constructed by China on the Pangong lake in Ladakh is “being constructed in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since 1962”. Regarding the renaming of some places in Arunachal Pradesh by China, the Government termed it as “a futile exercise that will not alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh has always been, is and will always be an integral part of India”.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan told the Lok Sabha earlier on Friday in a written reply, “This bridge (on Pangong lake) is being constructed (by China) in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since 1962.

The government of India has never accepted this illegal occupation. The government has made it clear on several occasions that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and we expect other countries to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He added, “As regards disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, India and China have maintained dialogue through both diplomatic and military channels. Our approach in these talks has been and will continue to be guided by three key principles, that-—both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC; neither side should attempt to alter the status quo unilaterally, and all agreements between the two sides must be fully abided by in their entirety.”

“The Government gives careful and specific attention to the improvement of infrastructure for the development of border areas in order to facilitate the economic development of these areas as also to meet India’s strategic and security requirements. The government also keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India’s security and takes all necessary steps to ensure that our security interests are fully protected,” the MoS said in a written reply.

www.deccanchronicle.com

India: China occupying land not accepted

The bridge on Pangong lake is being constructed by China in areas that have continued to be under their illegal occupation since 1962
www.deccanchronicle.com www.deccanchronicle.com
Click to expand...
ZomboMeme 05022022203644.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India strongly objects to illegal construction of bridge on Pangong Lake by China
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
silverox
silverox
beijingwalker
India Says It Will Not Accept ‘Illegal Occupation’ After US Report of China Village at Border, calling China India’s main adversary and not Pakistan
Replies
4
Views
797
siegecrossbow
siegecrossbow
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Will closely work with India to handle ongoing border tension, US should not meddle: China
Replies
0
Views
159
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Windjammer
US Defence Report Mentions Chinese Village 4.5 kms inside Indian Territory !
Replies
0
Views
249
Windjammer
Windjammer
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China’s strategy is to instil the fear of war and win without fighting
Replies
13
Views
591
faithfulguy
faithfulguy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom