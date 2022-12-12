What's new

India-China LAC clash 2022

Aug 12, 2021
ah-shit-here-we-go-again.gif
 
Two banks of the River

Apr 19, 2022
walterbibikow

Nov 12, 2022
Two banks of the River said:
Chinese were adding some infrastructure near the patrol points. We were opposing it. That's all we know now.
Massive Infra buildup by India is giving nightmares to CCP and PLA
How Arunachal is front & centre in Modi govt's massive border infra push to counter China

Of total highway projects worth Rs 1.6 lakh cr announced for Northeast last month, Arunachal got the lion’s share. Meanwhile, BRO’s outlay also saw a significant jump this year.
Princeps Senatus said:
Just when Indians were beginning to accept the reality of the 2020 clashes. Big blow.
Quoting from the article:
Rather, Beijing has clearly stated that New Delhi's recent infrastructure enhancement was the primary driver of Chinese concerns. In a comprehensive interview on June 25 with Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, Sun notes that “The two sides basically have kept peace for decades. However, since the beginning of this year, the Indian side has continuously built facilities at or crossing the LAC in the Galwan Valley, constantly changing the status quo on ground control.”
Chinese Border Aggression Against India Likely Unrelated to Pandemic

Some argue that Beijing's aggression at the China-India border is part of an attempt to exploit the pandemic. But it may simply be a continuation of China's threatening behavior in the Indo-Pacific, which began before COVID-19 started to spread.
Although rarely discussed in Western circles, China probably lost its last standoff with India, referred to as the Nathu La and Cho La clashes, in 1967—and this predates the infrastructure upgrades that are set to give New Delhi potentially new military advantages.
“India has ramped up infrastructure on its side, so the Chinese military is finding Indian soldiers in locations where they are not used to seeing Indian footprint. Indian Army's patrolling is also more effective than in the past, forcing Chinese military to up the ante.” Thus, Beijing would reasonably want to respond through consolidation of its territorial claims.
 
Two banks of the River

Apr 19, 2022
Army convoy carrying reinforcements and supplies drive towards Leh. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Yawar Nazir

Several Indian soldiers were injured in a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Yangtse, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, multiple sources told The Hindu.

Confirming that the incident has occurred, a defence official with knowledge of the matter, without giving the specifics, said that the injuries on the “Chinese side were much higher than on the Indian side.”

Also read: PLA museum highlights 1962, Galwan clashes

This is the first incident of its kind after the June 15, 2020 incident when 20 Indian soldiers were killed and several others were injured in violent clashes with the PLA troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

Several senior officials while confirming that the incident took place declined to comment on the specifics of the incident. There was no response from the Army to questions sent till the time of going to print.

According to another source, few soldiers sustained fractured limbs during the skirmish and are said to be recuperating at a hospital in Guwahati. Around 600 PLA soldiers were present when the clashes took place, the source said.

Also read:A year after Galwan clash, China beefing up positions along LAC

This is not the first time the area in Arunachal Pradesh has seen a face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops. Since the boundary is undefined, Indian and Chinese troops often face-off while patrolling the area. In October 2021, a similar incident had taken place when some Chinese soldiers of a large patrol team were detained for few hours by the Indian Army they engaged in a minor face-off and clashed near Yangtse.

In the last few years, the Army has significantly upgrading firepower and infrastructure along the LAC in the Tawang sector and a similar effort is underway in the Rest of Arunachal Pradesh (RALP). This includes road infrastructure, bridges, tunnels, habitat and other storage facilities, aviation facilities and upgradation of communications and surveillance especially in the Upper Dibang Valley region, as reported earlier.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, there has been a change in the pattern of PLA patrols, with large size patrols coming now to assert their claim while also testing India across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which defence officials had said was to prevent any surprise or getting overwhelmed by Indian troops in case there is a flare up as the Army and Into-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Before the 2020 standoff in Eastern Ladakh, Chinese bases have largely been much farther from the LAC.

Majority of the transgressions in the last few years are in the Western sector while there is an increasing trend of transgressions in the Eastern and Middle sectors, officials has stated earlier. The LAC is divided into Western (Ladakh), Middle (Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand), Sikkim, and Eastern (Arunachal Pradesh) sectors.

In Eastern Ladakh, India and China are positioned in close proximity at multiple locations along the undefined LAC for more than two years. While several rounds of talks at diplomatic and military level have eased the standoff at few points turning the areas into no-patrolling zones, there are others where the build-up continues.

 
Nov 16, 2007
Can't wait for the photos of all the Indians playing simon again lol

If India didn't get humiliated, Indian media would already be declaring major victory etc etc
 
Oct 18, 2007
again china beat indian army with rods ?????????? where is humanity ? how long this will countiue ? just because indians are funny you have no right to beat them like animals . :lol:
 

