Rajnath had a meeting with Service Chiefs of the Indian Army to discuss and formulate new Indian policy towards China in Ladakh standoff.It seems after facing accusations of capitulation and cowardice by Modi and Indian Army, the Indians are waking up to the reality that they have suffered a serious and huge set back internationally. They are made to look weak and incapable to deter China and defend their claimed territories against China.The irony for India is that their new policies would bring them more humiliations if they try to up the ante against the Chinese forces. More such encounters or widening of the war, may results more slaps from the Chinese on the faces of Indian Army.This is a war, India cannot win, it would only get humiliated further.