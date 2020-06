: There has been no intrusion into Indian territory in Ladakh and not a single Indian border post has been overrun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an all-party meeting on Friday, amid an unequivocal condemnation by Indian democracy of Chinese aggression that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.“Neither anyone has intruded into our territory nor taken over any post. Our forces are doing what they have to do to protect the country, whether it is deployment, action or counter-action. Our patrolling capacity has increased due to newly built infrastructure, especially along LAC," Modi said, referring to the line of actual control (LAC) between India and China.At the three-hour-long meeting, Modi said that while India desired peace and friendship, “sovereignty is most important".“We have asked armed forces to take appropriate action and, simultaneously, we are reaching out to China through diplomatic channels to clearly state our views. Be it trade, counter terrorism, India has never come under pressure from outside," he added.