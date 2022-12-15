says it is unclear why the Chinese withdrew.

would see Delhi accepting Chinese sovereignty over Aksai Chin - the strategically-located ice desert rich in minerals which has been occupied since the 1950s - in return for Beijing accepting Indian sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh.

"Why is it that, of all the border disputes that China had with all its neighbours, only the India-China dispute is still open?" he says.

Yangtse, where the latest skirmish took place, is a sparsely populated place, barely 5km away from a village on the Chinese side, according to experts. It is among the dozen or so contested areas along the disputed border which have overlapping claims from both sides.

"The eastern border seems to be hotting up again," says Mr Joshi. "And it is really no surprise."

India-China dispute: Shadow of 60-year-old war at border flashpoint The brief and bloody 1962 conflict looms large in Arunachal Pradesh, scene of the latest flare-up.