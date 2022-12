India-China dispute: Shadow of 60-year-old war at border flashpoint

says it is unclear why the Chinese withdrew.

would see Delhi accepting Chinese sovereignty over Aksai Chin - the strategically-located ice desert rich in minerals which has been occupied since the 1950s - in return for Beijing accepting Indian sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh.

"Why is it that, of all the border disputes that China had with all its neighbours, only the India-China dispute is still open?" he says.

Yangtse, where the latest skirmish took place, is a sparsely populated place, barely 5km away from a village on the Chinese side, according to experts. It is among the dozen or so contested areas along the disputed border which have overlapping claims from both sides.

"The eastern border seems to be hotting up again," says Mr Joshi. "And it is really no surprise."

Indian soldiers near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, an Indian state which China claimsIndia correspondentToday it is Arunachal Pradesh, an Indian state with more than a million people that China continues to claim as its territory, and where the latest flare-up between the two sides in more than a year took place.Manoj Joshi, an Indian defence analyst and author of a new book Understanding The India China Border,Or was it the fact that they were not too serious about their eastern (border) claims?" he said.The contentious Sino-Indian border is divided into three areas: the western sector around Ladakh; the middle sector made up of the boundary between India's Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand states with Tibet; and the eastern sector consisting of the boundary at Arunachal Pradesh.India claims the plateau of Aksai Chin, an area of the size of Switzerland that China controls in the western part of the border. China claims Arunachal Pradesh.Indian soldiers with artillery guns near the de-facto border in Arunachal PradeshThe eastern border - 1,126km long, according to India - and never recognised by China at Arunachal Pradesh is formed by the McMahon Line. It is named after a British man - Henry McMahon - who was the Indian foreign secretary in 1914.Asia's two biggest countries - and nuclear-armed neighbours - have developed agreements to stop skirmishes in what is one of the longest-running border disputes in the world. The two sides have largely kept the peace, but have also routinely blamed each other for transgressions and incursions.Some analysts say Beijing sees Arunachal Pradesh as playing a role in an eventual border deal with India thatBut experts like Dr Tsering Topgyal of the University of Birmingham in the UK believe this is no longer the case."There may be a connection between the confidence of Chinese control over Tibet and the appeal of a swap between Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin for Beijing. Now, I think China approaches the border dispute not just in terms of territorial gain or loss at the local level, but increasingly with wider national and foreign policy interests in mind," Dr Topgyal told me.Visits by Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh have annoyed Beijing. China formally protested when former PM Manmohan Singh visited the state in 2008 and announced a raft of roadbuilding projects. Beijing has also opposed loans by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan to the state and denied visas to Indian military officials and officers based in the area.In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a plan to build 2,000km of new roads and develop Arunachal Pradesh's remote and neglected areas.From China's point of view, it might make "strategic sense to keep the border dispute with India, alive, including the claim over Arunachal Pradesh, as a means to restrain India's ambitions and regulate its behaviour, for instance the growing ties with the US," according to Dr Tsering.