What's new

INDIA CHINA DISENGAGEMENT STARTED- PAKISTANI REACTION | Ribaha Imran|

drumstick

drumstick

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2020
960
-19
634
Country
India
Location
India
i can tell you that none of the persons interviewed are no pdf :p: ... they are so measured and with excellent knowledge.
even the middle aged ladies are of such a nice opinion.... i really respect all of them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom