What's new

India-China border faceoff "unprecedented" situation, part of larger phenomenon: S Jaishankar

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,047
20
12,242
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called the India-China border faceoff an "unprecedented situation".

Speaking at the World Economic Forum Development Impact Summit, Jaishankar said that the months-long border standoff between India and China is "one facet of a larger phenomenon for which both have to sit down and find a solution".

These were the external affairs minister's first public comments on the India-China border tensions since his meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Moscow earlier this month.

The two foreign ministers had met in Moscow in early September on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting hosted by Russia.

During the meeting, India and China agreed on a five-point plan for resolving the prolonged border faceoff in eastern Ladakh that included abiding by all existing agreements and protocol on management of the frontier, maintaining peace and tranquillity and avoiding any action that could escalate matters.

This week, India and China agreed to stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.

The announcement of the decisions was made by the Indian and Chinese army in a joint statement, a day after the sixth round of Corps commander-level talks that lasted for 14-hours, in what is seen as an attempt to create an environment to resolve the over four-month-long border standoff.

However, there appeared to be no forward movement in disengagement of troops from the multiple friction points on the Line of Actual Control(LAC).


The statement said the two militaries also agreed to strengthen communication on the ground, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments and earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

The Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh since early May.

www.indiatoday.in

India-China border faceoff "unprecedented" situation, part of larger phenomenon: S Jaishankar

In his first comments since meeting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Moscow earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar termed the India-China border faceoff an "unprecedented situation".
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
Vapour

Vapour

FULL MEMBER
Jul 2, 2020
195
0
165
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
These shameless jokers need to be exposed thoroughly, openly boast to their own population about how they will take Azad Kashmir as if there's nothing stopping them and all the BS they spout about "dealing with" Pakistan - but when they get into an altercation with a foe that is bigger, look what happens!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Tibetan SFF soldier killed on India-China border told family: ‘we are finally fighting our enemy’ Indian Defence Forum 20
GamoAccu Featured Fresh Round of India-China Military Commanders’ Talks Hint at a New Status Quo on their Border Indian Defence Forum 30
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE China doubled its air bases, air defences along India border in 3 years : Report Indian Defence Forum 14
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE China-India border dispute: PLA raised combat readiness after exchange of gunfire, sources say Indian Defence Forum 22
beijingwalker India and Pakistan Clash on Border As China Conflict Looms Heavy Central & South Asia 7
Figaro Featured India lies about casualties in border clash with China Indian Defence Forum 45
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SFJ message to sikh soldiers at Ladakh border: India is our enemy, do not fight for India against china, China is our friend, fight for China Indian Defence Forum 24
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE India and China are taking new risks along their border, It will be hard to restore peace:Washington Post Indian Defence Forum 4
D Despite diplomacy, India and China ramp up military at border World Affairs 1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Featured Modi govt formally confirms that India took two big loans from China in the thick of the border standoff Central & South Asia 46

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top