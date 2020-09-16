India-China border faceoff "unprecedented" situation, part of larger phenomenon: S Jaishankar In his first comments since meeting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Moscow earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar termed the India-China border faceoff an "unprecedented situation".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called the India-China border faceoff an "unprecedented situation".Speaking at the World Economic Forum Development Impact Summit, Jaishankar said that the months-long border standoff between India and China is "one facet of a larger phenomenon for which both have to sit down and find a solution".These were the external affairs minister's first public comments on the India-China border tensions since his meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Moscow earlier this month.Theon the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting hosted by Russia.During the meeting, India and China agreed on ain eastern Ladakh that included abiding by all existing agreements and protocol on management of the frontier, maintaining peace and tranquillity and avoiding any action that could escalate matters.This week,, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.The announcement of the decisions was made by the Indian and Chinese army in a joint statement, a day after thethat lasted for 14-hours, in what is seen as an attempt to create an environment to resolve the over four-month-long border standoff.The statement said the two militaries also agreed to strengthen communication on the ground, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments and earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.The Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh since early May.