Sajid Tarar, a Muslim American of Pakistani heritage is a strong voice in the US Administration, and Chairman, Muslims for America and Muslims for Trump. Tarar is one of the high-profile diverse supporters for the Trump campaign.This Pakistani American & close aide of DonaldTrump has made some big revelations Modi Government. He has also spoken about present #standoff between #India #China and how far US will go to support India if need arises. #SajidTarar doesn't think #Trump will #support #India on #matters like #Kashmir