India-China Agree On 5-Point Plan Amid Border Tensions

The two Foreign Ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side.
September 11, 2020


India-China Agree On 5-Point Plan Amid Border Tensions

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met in Moscow.


New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Thursday evening "had a frank and constructive discussion on the developments in the India-China border areas as well as on India-China relations," according to a joint statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. The two ministers met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. The meeting comes nearly a week after the Defence Ministers of the two countries - Rajnath Singh and Wei Fenghi - met in Moscow.

Here are the five points India and China agreed on:
  1. The two ministers agreed that both sides should take guidance from the series of consensus of the leaders on developing India-China relations, including not allowing differences to become disputes.
  2. The two Foreign Ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side. They agreed therefore that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions.
  3. The two ministers agreed that both sides shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters.
  4. The two sides also agreed to continue to have dialogue and communication through the Special Representative mechanism on the India-China boundary question. They also agreed in this context that the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC), should also continue its meetings.
  5. The ministers agreed that as the situation eases, the two sides should expedite work to conclude new Confidence Building Measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Looks like the Chinese have surrendered to the Indians, and are now in full retreat. This was always on the cards and China is now embarrassed in front of the whole world.
 
BOTH India and China will retreat from the Chinese claim line. This solidifies the Chinese claim line as the new LAC.
 
