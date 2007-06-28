FlashGordon
India, China Agree On 3-Step Disengagement Plan In Pangong: Report
In a major development, the ongoing India-China border conflict may be resolved soon as the armies of the two countries have agreed for disengagement from parts of the Eastern Ladakh sector under which they would be moving back to their respective positions before April-May timeframe earlier...
Want all the Pakistani folks and Chinese Folls to read the news. China has agreed to Indian conditions and is going back to pre April 2020 positions. Only after that India wil vacate Southern Panggong lake hills.