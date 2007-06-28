What's new

India, China Agree On 3-Step Disengagement Plan In Pangong: Report

F

FlashGordon

Oct 30, 2020
www.ndtv.com

India, China Agree On 3-Step Disengagement Plan In Pangong: Report

In a major development, the ongoing India-China border conflict may be resolved soon as the armies of the two countries have agreed for disengagement from parts of the Eastern Ladakh sector under which they would be moving back to their respective positions before April-May timeframe earlier...
Want all the Pakistani folks and Chinese Folls to read the news. China has agreed to Indian conditions and is going back to pre April 2020 positions. Only after that India wil vacate Southern Panggong lake hills.
 
www.ndtv.com

India, China Agree On 3-Step Disengagement Plan In Pangong: Report

In a major development, the ongoing India-China border conflict may be resolved soon as the armies of the two countries have agreed for disengagement from parts of the Eastern Ladakh sector under which they would be moving back to their respective positions before April-May timeframe earlier...
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com


Want all the Pakistani folks and Chinese Folls to read the news. China has agreed to Indian conditions and is going back to pre April 2020 positions. Only after that India wil vacate Southern Panggong lake hills.
Wake up, dude. It's afternoon now.
Fake news low IQ India media can't be credible source.
Just wake the damn up.
 
So it turns out to be Dokhlam 2.0 - stand up to a bully and usually a bully backs down.
 
Wake up, dude. It's afternoon now.
Fake news low IQ India media can't be credible source.
Just wake the damn up.
Who needs to wake up will be known to all in a week time...have your dreams till than...

All the talk of 1000 or 3000 km territory lost without fight will be forgotten by people bragging here like horns from a donkey's head.
 
