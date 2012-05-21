What's new

India, China accuse each other of provocation in new border standoff

H

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
22,864
13
22,212
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

DAWN.COM
TODAY'S PAPER | AUGUST 31, 2020


India, China accuse each other of provocation in new border standoff
AFPUpdated 31 Aug 2020
Facebook Count
Twitter Share

128

A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region, claimed by both India and China. — Reuters/File

A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region, claimed by both India and China. — Reuters/File
Indian army soldiers rest next to artillery guns at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar. — Reuters/File

Indian army soldiers rest next to artillery guns at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar. — Reuters/File
A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region, claimed by both India and China. — Reuters/File




India and China accused each other on Monday of military provocation on their contested Himalayan border where a deadly showdown erupted in June — even as commanders from the two sides held talks aimed at easing tensions.
China's military said Indian troops had crossed the border on Monday near Pangong Tso, a lake at 4,200 metres, and engaged in “open provocation and caused the border situation to become tense”.
“The Chinese military is taking necessary countermeasures,” the People's Liberation Army's regional command said in a statement, accusing India of “seriously violating China's territorial sovereignty”.
Earlier on Monday, India's defence ministry said Chinese troops had “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo” in the eastern Ladakh region over the weekend.
Military commanders from the two sides held talks on Monday in a new bid to ease tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who fought a border war in 1962 and have staged regular high altitude clashes since.
China did not confirm Saturday's incident, but the foreign ministry said its troops have “always strictly respected” the unofficial border known as the Line of Actual Control.
On June 15, troops from the two sides fought hand-to-hand combat in Ladakh in which 20 Indian troops were killed. China acknowledged casualties but did not give figures.
The two sides blame each other for recent clashes and the two armies have since poured tens of thousands of troops into the region. Military and diplomatic talks are at an apparent stalemate.
Massive troop buildup
Pangong Tso is one of several hotspots where troops have massed since June.
“Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground,” said India's defence ministry.
Senior officers met at a border post near the scene of the standoff on Monday, it added.
According to Indian military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, Indian troops pushed back Chinese troops who crossed the Line of Control.
“PLA soldiers walked into our area near the south bank of Pangong, but our soldiers were prepared and quickly pushed them back without any violence,” said one source.
“They tried to come in again several hours later but we stood firm. There has been no such confrontation in this area in the past.”
China's foreign ministry said Chinese troops “have always strictly respected the Line of Actual Control and never crossed the line”.
“Border troops from both sides have maintained communication over issues on the ground,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing.
Amid calls for boycotts of Chinese goods, India has stepped up economic pressure on China since the June battle and repeatedly warned that relations would suffer unless its troops pull back.
India has banned at least 49 Chinese owned-apps — including the TikTok video platform — frozen Chinese firms out of contracts and held up Chinese goods at customs posts.
China has complained about the action and warned that Indian consumers will suffer.
 
B

bahadur

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2020
166
0
42
Country
Nepal
Location
India
HAIDER said:
DAWN.COM
TODAY'S PAPER | AUGUST 31, 2020


India, China accuse each other of provocation in new border standoff
AFPUpdated 31 Aug 2020
Facebook Count
Twitter Share

128

A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region, claimed by both India and China. — Reuters/File

A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region, claimed by both India and China. — Reuters/File
Indian army soldiers rest next to artillery guns at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar. — Reuters/File

Indian army soldiers rest next to artillery guns at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar. — Reuters/File
A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region, claimed by both India and China. — Reuters/File




India and China accused each other on Monday of military provocation on their contested Himalayan border where a deadly showdown erupted in June — even as commanders from the two sides held talks aimed at easing tensions.
China's military said Indian troops had crossed the border on Monday near Pangong Tso, a lake at 4,200 metres, and engaged in “open provocation and caused the border situation to become tense”.
“The Chinese military is taking necessary countermeasures,” the People's Liberation Army's regional command said in a statement, accusing India of “seriously violating China's territorial sovereignty”.
Earlier on Monday, India's defence ministry said Chinese troops had “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo” in the eastern Ladakh region over the weekend.
Military commanders from the two sides held talks on Monday in a new bid to ease tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who fought a border war in 1962 and have staged regular high altitude clashes since.
China did not confirm Saturday's incident, but the foreign ministry said its troops have “always strictly respected” the unofficial border known as the Line of Actual Control.
On June 15, troops from the two sides fought hand-to-hand combat in Ladakh in which 20 Indian troops were killed. China acknowledged casualties but did not give figures.
The two sides blame each other for recent clashes and the two armies have since poured tens of thousands of troops into the region. Military and diplomatic talks are at an apparent stalemate.
Massive troop buildup
Pangong Tso is one of several hotspots where troops have massed since June.
“Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground,” said India's defence ministry.
Senior officers met at a border post near the scene of the standoff on Monday, it added.
According to Indian military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, Indian troops pushed back Chinese troops who crossed the Line of Control.
“PLA soldiers walked into our area near the south bank of Pangong, but our soldiers were prepared and quickly pushed them back without any violence,” said one source.
“They tried to come in again several hours later but we stood firm. There has been no such confrontation in this area in the past.”
China's foreign ministry said Chinese troops “have always strictly respected the Line of Actual Control and never crossed the line”.
“Border troops from both sides have maintained communication over issues on the ground,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing.
Amid calls for boycotts of Chinese goods, India has stepped up economic pressure on China since the June battle and repeatedly warned that relations would suffer unless its troops pull back.
India has banned at least 49 Chinese owned-apps — including the TikTok video platform — frozen Chinese firms out of contracts and held up Chinese goods at customs posts.
China has complained about the action and warned that Indian consumers will suffer.
Click to expand...

don't let them go unhurt , give them bloody nose .
 
H

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
22,864
13
22,212
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
bahadur said:
don't let them go unhurt , give them bloody nose .
Click to expand...
China won't sit you alone .... some new adventures are coming in winter .... China already started build up for winter low key operations. They observed, Indian are not capable to fight in winter ...
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,173
-4
6,399
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HAIDER said:
China won't sit you alone .... some new adventures are coming in winter .... China already started build up for winter low key operations. They observed, Indian are not capable to fight in winter ...
Click to expand...
A few minutes ago a official statement from China came in which they warned India that their troops are on Chinese land threatening Chinese territorial integrity and if they won't go back this time it will definitely escalate.
So I think this time shit is going to hit the fan because indians won't go back .
With eighty percent accuracy I can tell India can't win with Chinese in ladakh and Kashmir front. And if pakistan too jumps in its obvious with hundred percent accuracy indians will lose whole ladakh and J&K.
This time is very critical for us to think about it . If IK government and army leadership don't make daring decision this time our future generations will not forgive us.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A China denies India's accusation of latest border dispute Central & South Asia 0
T China Expands Military at India Border as Modi Accused of Surrendering Land.. Newsweek Central & South Asia 63
B China, India, Bangladesh among Asian nations accused by UN of censorship during pandemic Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
maximuswarrior The West accuses China of detention camps; This is what Western ally India is doing Central & South Asia 3
TaiShang Victim mentality motivates scholar to accuse China of denying data to India China & Far East 4
S China accuses India of taking violent actions, injuring Chinese border personnel Indian Defence Forum 126
Reichsmarschall China accuses India of double standards in the name of terror Central & South Asia 2
I China accuses India of 'political gains' in seeking to ban Pak-based terrorist Masood Azhar Central & South Asia 11
marty China denies Ladakh incursion, accuses India of 'aggressive patrolling' Indian Defence Forum 0
I China refutes India's border accusation World Affairs 16

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top