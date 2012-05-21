India, China accuse each other of provocation in new border standoff

HAIDER said: China won't sit you alone .... some new adventures are coming in winter .... China already started build up for winter low key operations. They observed, Indian are not capable to fight in winter ... Click to expand...

A few minutes ago a official statement from China came in which they warned India that their troops are on Chinese land threatening Chinese territorial integrity and if they won't go back this time it will definitely escalate.So I think this time shit is going to hit the fan because indians won't go back .With eighty percent accuracy I can tell India can't win with Chinese in ladakh and Kashmir front. And if pakistan too jumps in its obvious with hundred percent accuracy indians will lose whole ladakh and J&K.This time is very critical for us to think about it . If IK government and army leadership don't make daring decision this time our future generations will not forgive us.