India catching up China how fast?

I know people here find it hard to believe it, but the living room chit chat in middle class India has always been "China is way ahead of India", a sort of grudging respect and not chest thumping that "we are as developed as China". The OP has made some interesting comparisons year to year. I wish we could say that in lieu of faster growth we have performed better on other indicators like social equity, but even that is not true.



On a more pragmatic note, even if India were to double its GDP per capita for every individual, it would dramatically improve the lives of so many. Constantly comparing with countries way ahead of you can be overwhelming and lead to wrong priorities like Bullet trains and over construction in already choked cities. There is no point of these if the security guard in a fancy tech park still earns Rs 12000 a month. We need wage reforms in private sector.