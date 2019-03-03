What's new

India captures 6 new peaks, claims Indian Media

Ghost Hobbit

Aug 27, 2020
I don't know if this is right but looked like it needed it's own thread since it's a new development

 
GamoAccu

Jun 2, 2020
Indian soldiers don't even know their own geography.

"And though the Special Frontier Force (SFF) had seized dominating heights on the southern banks of Pangong Tso or lake in late August, senior Indian Army officers believe it was on its own territory"

LAC Standoff: Indian Options Are 'Bad, To Worse To Downright Ugly'

A paper by two US strategic affairs experts says that if such a fait accompli like China has presented India in Ladakh is not quickly reversed or resisted, it becomes more difficult to do so over time.
Ghost Hobbit

Aug 27, 2020
GamoAccu said:
Indian soldiers don't even know their own geography.

"And though the Special Frontier Force (SFF) had seized dominating heights on the southern banks of Pangong Tso or lake in late August, senior Indian Army officers believe it was on its own territory"

LAC Standoff: Indian Options Are 'Bad, To Worse To Downright Ugly'

A paper by two US strategic affairs experts says that if such a fait accompli like China has presented India in Ladakh is not quickly reversed or resisted, it becomes more difficult to do so over time.
Of course- we believe all of these are our territories. Including those well head.
 
JNUite

Sep 13, 2020
Areesh said:
"Captured" on their own side of LAC and which were never occupied by PLA

Meh
Do you understand even if they were never occupied by PLA, they are claimed by PLA and hence in ever present danger of Chinese incursion?

Same thing India did in 29 Aug at South of Pangong Tso Lake and China couldn't stop hollering from that day and constantly asking India to vacate heights.
 
HalfMoon

Nov 21, 2018
Ghost Hobbit said:
I don't know if this is right but looked like it needed it's own thread since it's a new development

The video does not mention any new areas occupied by India.

Both Helmet Top and Black Top are with the PLA.

Finger 4 is also with the PLA.

So what is this thread all about?
 
Ghost Hobbit

Aug 27, 2020
HalfMoon said:
The video does not mention any new areas occupied by India.

Both Helmet Top and Black Top are with the PLA.

Finger 4 is also with the PLA.

So is this thread all about?
Then China has nothing to complain about.
 
Ghost Hobbit

Aug 27, 2020
HalfMoon said:
Of course PLA has nothing to worry about but what is the point of this thread?

The video only talks about how close the troops are to PLA and the need for India to withdraw and disengage.
Details- including the biggest peak on Finger 4. But of course, this should be no news. All we're doing is moving into our territory.
 
HalfMoon

Nov 21, 2018
Ghost Hobbit said:
Details- including the biggest peak on Finger 4. But of course, this should be no news. All we're doing is moving into our territory.
Finger 4 is not with India but with PLA. What India did was to climb up on finger 3 to gain higher ground. This advantage of India will be neutralized if Chinese climb up finger 4.

Simple.
 
Ghost Hobbit

Aug 27, 2020
HalfMoon said:
Finger 4 is not with India but with PLA. What India did was to climb up on finger 3 to gain higher ground. This advantage of India will be neutralized if Chinese climb up finger 4.

Simple.
Correct. Finger 4 is Indian territory that china has illegally captured. By capturing the highest peak on Finger 4, we are still on Indian side of LAC. China must respect that and withdraw from Finger 4 back to Finger 8.
 
HalfMoon

Nov 21, 2018
Ghost Hobbit said:
Correct. Finger 4 is Indian territory that china has illegally captured. By capturing the highest peak on Finger 4, we are still on Indian side of LAC. China must respect that and withdraw from Finger 4 back to Finger 8.
Indians did not occupy the heights on finger 4 but on Finger 3.

Chinese are blocking India access from Finger 4 to Finger 8 and they have no intention of vacating those areas and they have constructed permanent camps to stay put.
 
HalfMoon

Nov 21, 2018
Ghost Hobbit said:
Correct. Finger 4 is Indian territory that china has illegally captured. By capturing the highest peak on Finger 4, we are still on Indian side of LAC. China must respect that and withdraw from Finger 4 back to Finger 8.
This is Chinese PLA camp on the east bank at Finger 4

1600701023853.png
 
