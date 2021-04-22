What's new

india captured pakistani spy plane

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Pakistani balloon recovered from Sujana village in Samba

January 6, 2022
jammu 1635936228 - Pakistani balloon recovered from Sujana village in Samba - Jammu and Kashmir

hear the news
Samba. A Pakistani balloon was found on Thursday from the nursery located in the border village of Sujana, on which PIA is written. According to sources, some action is being taken by the Pakistani army on the border every day. Under this, sometimes pigeons and sometimes balloons are being released in the border areas. Villagers informed this at Rajpura police post. The police have seized the balloon.
Samba. A Pakistani balloon was found on Thursday from the nursery located in the border village of Sujana, on which PIA is written. According to sources, some action is being taken by the Pakistani army on the border every day. Under this, sometimes pigeons and sometimes balloons are being released in the border areas. Villagers informed this at Rajpura police post. The police have seized the balloon.
(This post has been published by The News Caravan Staff with inputs from Latest And Breaking Hindi News Headlines, News In Hindi | अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ | – Amar Ujala.)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478993141201924100
 
Similar incident happened last year as well.

After pigeons, India takes PIA balloon into custody in occupied Kashmir


In a bizarre turn of events, authorities in Indian-occupied Kashmir have seized a plane-shaped balloon bearing the name of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Indian news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.
According to the report, the balloon featuring the name, logo and livery colours of the national flag-carrier was found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector on Tuesday evening.
The report said that it was initially spotted by locals in the village who informed the police. Authorities have seized the balloon, while the matter is under police investigation.

It wasn't immediately known where the balloon came from.
With ties between Pakistan and India at a particularly low point, objects and animals crossing over the border have been seized by Indian authorities in recent years, who view them with suspicion.
In 2015, a pigeon was captured by Indian forces for crossing the Indo-Pak border into India's Pathankot area.
Last year in May, Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) claimed to have captured another "Pakistani spy pigeon" and handed it over to police in occupied Kashmir. A Pakistani villager later said he was the owner of the pigeon and refuted the allegation of it being "a spy or a terrorist".
Aesterix said:
India is addicted to embarrassing itself 😅😅
What a low life of a nation. :lol:
 
Most of time air travels from Pakistan to India. So kids having some fun, while India calls it security risk.
Imagine if nuclear warhappens, the acute exposure to the blasts and long-term side effects of radiation as air travels from Pak to India mostly :eek::eek::eek:
Peace!
 
Peaceful Civilian said:
Most of time air travels from Pakistan to India. So kids having some fun, while India calls it security risk.
Imagine if nuclear warhappens, the acute exposure to the blasts and long-term side effects of radiation as air travels from Pak to India mostly :eek::eek::eek:
Peace!
if i was living near border i will send them daily some balloons with funny comments on them . :rofl:
 
SIPRA said:
Seems to be some pastime of our security personnel, deployed at border.
It seems to have the desired effect of driving the Indian mad :p:

I would say some pigeons be sent over and should have fake notes tied to their feet, but wouldn’t want the pigeons to end up in barbaric Indian jails
 
Lol ! What a joke of a Nation :rofl:
 
