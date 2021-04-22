india captured pakistani spy plane

Imran Khan
Pakistani balloon recovered from Sujana village in Samba
By AdminTNC
January 6, 2022
Samba. A Pakistani balloon was found on Thursday from the nursery located in the border village of Sujana, on which PIA is written. According to sources, some action is being taken by the Pakistani army on the border every day. Under this, sometimes pigeons and sometimes balloons are being released in the border areas. Villagers informed this at Rajpura police post. The police have seized the balloon.
(This post has been published by The News Caravan Staff with inputs from Latest And Breaking Hindi News Headlines, News In Hindi | अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ | – Amar Ujala.)
