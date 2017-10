It would be wiser for indian friends to see China and Pak as one when it comes to South and South West Asia.



Sino-Pak strategic interests are perfectly aligned.



With CPEC phase one reaching completion in the short term and ensuing phases will only solidify these Sino-Pak Axis.



This is reality. The only course for india is to become a constructive partner in South Asia and let go of its hegemonic policies.



Through Win-Win Paradigm millions upon millions can be lifted out of poverty in the region.



It is a choice that alone india can make... a partner for prosperity or remain a troublemaker?



Pak is the pivotal state in the Grand Eursian Chessgame... and it shall remain so even more.

