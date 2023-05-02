India cannot defeat Pakistan militarily

India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest book * N.C. Asthana writes that India has no clarity about its military and strategic objectives. * India would be better served by finding solutions to the security challenges both Pakistan and China present by strengthening itself internally and pursuing non-military solutions, including...

India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest bookN.C. Asthana writes that India has no clarity about its military and strategic objectives.India would be better served by finding solutions to the security challenges both Pakistan and China present by strengthening itself internally and pursuing non-military solutions, including diplomacy', Asthana writes in his book.“While conventional weapons can provide a tactical advantage in limited theatre conflicts short of war, the danger lies in escalation — which is hard to control at the best of times but especially so when the public discourse has been vitiated by the politics of warmongering," he writes.