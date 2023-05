India cannot defeat Pakistan militarily

This is something we've always known, No Indian incursion, anywhere in Pakistan, would ultimately be successful. Pakistan's military acts as a successful deterrent, not exactly as an offense-capable military however, against India.India's deepstrike doctrine to force Pakistan to use conventional nuclear capabilities on its own soil is what the Pak Strategic forces aim to counter, hence by opening multiple fronts, through Kashmir and alongside the Thar desert border to ease up pressure like the indians did in 1965.The counter to the deepstrike doctrine is to successfully halt an Indian advance in the first few hours and then push into India, which is where Pakistan's mainly defensive military strategy comes into question.India's main policy is to force Pakistan to do something that it is not efficient at, to prevent nuclear usage on Indian soil.However, Pakistan's doctrine understands this, hence the opening of multiple fronts to release pressure and prevent usage of nuclear weaponry on own soil by moving the tide of the war well into india itself and defending from there. @Signalian is this a correct explanation?Sorry if it seems a bit scattered