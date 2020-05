Bangladesh should stop smuggling through luggage from India. Now people buy from India, Indian seller deliver it in Dhaka after that take money. They charge around 65 taka per kg for delivery. This is not letting local industry to flourish and wasting billions of USD as it is going to India. Bangladesh should also impose some duty for traveling to India to discourage frequent travel to India. This will save big amount that Bangladeshis spend in India.

Click to expand...