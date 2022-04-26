India-Canada FTA talk begins

India, Canada resume FTA talks, eye interim deal
Both the sides have agreed to intensify work towards ensuring market access for Indian farm products, such as sweet corn, baby corn and banana, etc and recognising Canada’s systems approach to pest risk management in pulses, which would ease the inflows of Canadian pulses to India.
