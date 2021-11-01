What's new

India can still qualify for semi finals in T20 World Cup

If India wins against Namibia, they will have 6 points and will remain 3rd in the group.
Then if New Zealand suddenly quits from the tournament, same as they did against Pakistan, then India being the next best in the group, will qualify.
India should send as many fake emails as possible to NZ team and their wives.
Come on India, you can do it.
 
