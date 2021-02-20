'India can leave China behind in manufacturing if given certain facilities' Delhi CM suggests

Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 05:18 PM ISTDelhi chief minister Arvind KejriwalArvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi, said on Saturday that India has potential to leave China behind in manufacturing, given certain facilities. He was speaking at the governing council meeting of Niti Aayog."If state and central government set up manufacturing hubs, give tax breaks and all necessary facilities to manufacturers especially to medium & small industries so that they can make products cheaper than China, then it'll create jobs and we can leave China behind in manufacturing," Kejriwal said."We didn't focus on manufacturing in last 70 years. Our country is lagging behind in manufacturing. The way Chinese products are replacing India products, it is necessary that we aggressively pursue manufacturing," Delhi chief minister added."We need to aggressively promote start-ups. It will create a huge number of jobs in the country," Kejriwal said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the centre and state to work closely to boost economic growth. He also made a strong statement for repealing archaic laws and making it easier to do business in India"Centre and states should work together for the nation's progress... The government has to respect and give due representation to the private sector for economic progress," Modi said while speaking at the governing council meeting of Niti Aayog.He said that the positive response to the Union Budget 2021-22 indicates that the country wants to move forward on the path of development at greater speed.PM MoModi said that the initiatives taken by the government would provide opportunity to everyone to participate in nation building to its full potential.He asked the states to form committees to reduce regulations which are no longer relevant in the wake of technology growth.Modi further said that the private sector of the country is coming forward with more enthusiasm in this development journey of the country."As a government, we also have to honour this enthusiasm, the energy of the private sector, and give it as much opportunity in the AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign," he added.