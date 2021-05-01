What's new

India can learn from China’s experience fighting Covid-19, says top US adviser Anthony Fauci

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,564
-4
13,504
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
India can learn from China’s experience fighting Covid-19, says top US adviser Anthony Fauci
  • Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading
  • India is currently the world’s worst affected country, with 400,000 new cases recorded on Saturday
1619874560898.png


Dr Anthony Fauci cited the use of makeshift hospitals as an emergency measure. Photo: AFP
India could learn from China’s disease control playbook in fighting its Covid-19 surge, according to US presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci.
Fauci offered advice on how to tackle the “very difficult and desperate situation”, during an interview with The Indian Express published on Saturday.
India has become the pandemic’s epicentre,
reaching a record high of 400,000 new daily cases on Saturday,
with health care systems overwhelmed and patients struggling for access to care and supplies.

www.scmp.com

India can learn from China’s Covid-19 experience, says Fauci

Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
5,167
0
12,283
Country
China
Location
United States
ozranger said:
Neither India nor the US has resources to build temporary hospitals or implement any sufficiently strict lockdowns. Be realistic!
Click to expand...
but US is spending trillions in Iraq. While India is buying Rafale 200 millions each during pandemic.

Both US and India are definitely true democracy:
Of the Rich, By the Rich, For the Rich.

The US military complex got pocket filled, while India politicians got kickbacks.
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,776
-47
2,439
Country
India
Location
India
onebyone said:
India can learn from China’s experience fighting Covid-19, says top US adviser Anthony Fauci
  • Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading
  • India is currently the world’s worst affected country, with 400,000 new cases recorded on Saturday
 View attachment 739138

Dr Anthony Fauci cited the use of makeshift hospitals as an emergency measure. Photo: AFP
India could learn from China’s disease control playbook in fighting its Covid-19 surge, according to US presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci.
Fauci offered advice on how to tackle the “very difficult and desperate situation”, during an interview with The Indian Express published on Saturday.
India has become the pandemic’s epicentre,
reaching a record high of 400,000 new daily cases on Saturday,
with health care systems overwhelmed and patients struggling for access to care and supplies.

www.scmp.com

India can learn from China’s Covid-19 experience, says Fauci

Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
Click to expand...
Why did US not learn?
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,479
-50
10,869
Country
India
Location
India
onebyone said:
India can learn from China’s experience fighting Covid-19, says top US adviser Anthony Fauci
  • Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading
  • India is currently the world’s worst affected country, with 400,000 new cases recorded on Saturday
View attachment 739138

Dr Anthony Fauci cited the use of makeshift hospitals as an emergency measure. Photo: AFP
India could learn from China’s disease control playbook in fighting its Covid-19 surge, according to US presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci.
Fauci offered advice on how to tackle the “very difficult and desperate situation”, during an interview with The Indian Express published on Saturday.
India has become the pandemic’s epicentre,
reaching a record high of 400,000 new daily cases on Saturday,
with health care systems overwhelmed and patients struggling for access to care and supplies.

www.scmp.com

India can learn from China’s Covid-19 experience, says Fauci

Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
Click to expand...
When I read the thread title I was hoping it didn't refer to The Great Leap Forward.
 
terry5

terry5

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2014
2,745
-11
3,896
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
Pakistan
gulli said:
So he wants us to hide truth from world??
Click to expand...

Bo Ying you say? No he didn't die of covid, he died of re- education. He was learning how not to be ill.
Fung Lee? No she didn't die of covid, that traitorous snake caught covid against the instructions of the party and was shot as punishment.
 
Srinivas

Srinivas

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2009
12,351
-23
15,037
Country
India
Location
India
onebyone said:
India can learn from China’s experience fighting Covid-19, says top US adviser Anthony Fauci
  • Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading
  • India is currently the world’s worst affected country, with 400,000 new cases recorded on Saturday
View attachment 739138

Dr Anthony Fauci cited the use of makeshift hospitals as an emergency measure. Photo: AFP
India could learn from China’s disease control playbook in fighting its Covid-19 surge, according to US presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci.
Fauci offered advice on how to tackle the “very difficult and desperate situation”, during an interview with The Indian Express published on Saturday.
India has become the pandemic’s epicentre,
reaching a record high of 400,000 new daily cases on Saturday,
with health care systems overwhelmed and patients struggling for access to care and supplies.

www.scmp.com

India can learn from China’s Covid-19 experience, says Fauci

Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
Click to expand...
I have a suggestion to Chinese, why not stop eating bats and insects and learn some human culture and emerge from barbarism?
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
9,767
17
20,423
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Epic trolling of India by Dr Fauci sahib.

Google India top search items 01/05/21:

1. Is Anthony Fauci Muslim?

2. Is Anthony Fauci Pakistani?

3. Is Anthony Fauci's real name Abdullah Farooqi?

4. .....Is Anthony Fauci Muslim yet?
 
lonelyman

lonelyman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2015
2,343
-11
4,892
Country
China
Location
China
onebyone said:
India can learn from China’s experience fighting Covid-19, says top US adviser Anthony Fauci
  • Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading
  • India is currently the world’s worst affected country, with 400,000 new cases recorded on Saturday
View attachment 739138

Dr Anthony Fauci cited the use of makeshift hospitals as an emergency measure. Photo: AFP
India could learn from China’s disease control playbook in fighting its Covid-19 surge, according to US presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci.
Fauci offered advice on how to tackle the “very difficult and desperate situation”, during an interview with The Indian Express published on Saturday.
India has become the pandemic’s epicentre,
reaching a record high of 400,000 new daily cases on Saturday,
with health care systems overwhelmed and patients struggling for access to care and supplies.

www.scmp.com

India can learn from China’s Covid-19 experience, says Fauci

Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
Click to expand...
what? why 2020 supa powa need learn from China - a developing country

on the contrary the whole world and China need learn from modi - the model of beating and won the covid battle and save the world:rofl::rofl::rofl:
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom