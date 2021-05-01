India can learn from China’s experience fighting Covid-19, says top US adviser Anthony Fauci

Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading

India is currently the world’s worst affected country, with 400,000 new cases recorded on Saturday

India can learn from China’s Covid-19 experience, says Fauci Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading.

Dr Anthony Fauci cited the use of makeshift hospitals as an emergency measure. Photo: AFPIndia could learn from China’s disease control playbook in fighting its Covid-19 surge, according to US presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci.Fauci offered advice on how to tackle the “very difficult and desperate situation”, during an interview withpublished on Saturday.India has become the pandemic’s epicentre,with health care systems overwhelmed and patients struggling for access to care and supplies.