India can learn from China’s experience fighting Covid-19, says top US adviser Anthony Fauci
Dr Anthony Fauci cited the use of makeshift hospitals as an emergency measure. Photo: AFP
India could learn from China’s disease control playbook in fighting its Covid-19 surge, according to US presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci.
Fauci offered advice on how to tackle the “very difficult and desperate situation”, during an interview with The Indian Express published on Saturday.
India has become the pandemic’s epicentre,
reaching a record high of 400,000 new daily cases on Saturday,
with health care systems overwhelmed and patients struggling for access to care and supplies.
- Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading
- India is currently the world’s worst affected country, with 400,000 new cases recorded on Saturday
Dr Anthony Fauci cited the use of makeshift hospitals as an emergency measure. Photo: AFP
India could learn from China’s disease control playbook in fighting its Covid-19 surge, according to US presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci.
Fauci offered advice on how to tackle the “very difficult and desperate situation”, during an interview with The Indian Express published on Saturday.
India has become the pandemic’s epicentre,
reaching a record high of 400,000 new daily cases on Saturday,
with health care systems overwhelmed and patients struggling for access to care and supplies.
India can learn from China’s Covid-19 experience, says Fauci
Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading.
www.scmp.com