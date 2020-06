India can focus more on China if it calms Pakistan ties: Foreign policy expert Richard Haass

Speaking to ThePrint’s Editor-in-Chief Shekhar Gupta at Off The Cuff, Richard N. Haass also said: ‘If I were India, I would be much wiser in my approach to Indian Muslims.'

‘China has become more assertive since Deng Xiaoping’

‘If Trump returns, it’ll be Trump plus one’

‘Covid-19 may slow globalisation, not kill it’