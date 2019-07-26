What's new

India: Can a stunted population drive development?

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

India: Can a stunted population drive development?
Published: 20th October 2020 07:43 AM




So India is in the ‘serious’ category on the Global Hunger Index. No surprises there. There’s dismal relief only in the fact that 94th out of 107 countries is a notch better than previous years—a slow, dispiriting crawl, and below our entire neighbourhood. Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan, though also in GHI 2020’s ‘serious’ bracket, have done better than India—at ranks 75, 78 and 88. Sri Lanka and Nepal are in the ‘moderate’ zone.

India, heartbreakingly, has the world’s highest ratio of malnourished children under age five … a steady decline since 2015. One shudders to think what the pandemic and food inflation would have done to the figures—which is to say, to millions of adult and young Indians. Criminally, India has no shortage of food. All the ballyhoo about ‘targeted’ welfare— supplying cereals via a biometric-based PDS—clearly seems to be achieving the opposite of what’s intended. Too many Indian women (including pregnant women) and children are obviously not getting adequate protein, fat and cereals. All of which should be made available at nominal prices, come what may, to ensure that 14% of India is not undernourished, that 37.4% of our children under five are not stunted. Not much guessing to do on where people are worst off: Bihar, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Jhakhand.

Can a ‘development’ model built around roads and power, rather than food security, be meaningful? Can a stunted, undernourished population be employed, upskilled and drive ‘development’? No, such questions never cross our mind. We have an election in one of these hubs of poverty. That we are starving our children is not a talking point for any of the political parties contesting the polls. If forced to field the question, they would rather challenge the parameters of the rankings. As for our media, it’s more interested in a Bihar-born actor, his girlfriend and her brother.

N

Nityam

Hasn't china already answered that question ? and US before that ? and Europe before that ? and Japan before that ? and Evolution before that ?

Health comes AFTER prosperity, not before.
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

Nityam said:
Hasn't china already answered that question ? and US before that ? and Europe before that ? and Japan before that ? and Evolution before that ?

Health comes AFTER prosperity, not before.
Then govt should be allowed to grab all land necessary for infrastructure development.

Otherwise Indians will be stunted for a long time.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Jackdaws said:
Does this survey include the 100,000 Chinese refugees living in India?
They are not Chinese refugees, they followed Dalai Lama into India 70 years ago, most of them were aristocrats and slave owners, they never get Chinese passports, in UN, They are listed as "stateless", you tend to live in your own dreams.



The vast majority of the approximately 100,000 Tibetans living in India have chosen to remain stateless, rather than to adopt Indian citizenship. India has not signed the United Nations (UN) Convention on Refugees.
Statelessness and the State: Tibetans, Citizenship, and Nationalist Activism in a Transnational World1

Error - Cookies Turned Off

onlinelibrary.wiley.com onlinelibrary.wiley.com
.
 
N

Nityam

beijingwalker said:
They are not Chinese refugees, they followed Dalai Lama into India 70 years ago, most of them were aristocrats and slave owners, they never get Chinese passports, in UN, They are listed as "stateless", you tend to live in your own dreams.
True, they are Tibetian refugees, not chinese.

UNHCR urges Nepal not to send Tibetan detainees back to China
The UN refugee agency believes that a group of 18 Tibetans detained in Nepal since April 17 may fall under UNHCR’s mandate. It has appealed to the Nepalese authorities not to send the Tibetans back to China before their claims and status have been determined.

www.unhcr.org

UNHCR urges Nepal not to send Tibetan detainees back to China

The UN refugee agency believes that a group of 18 Tibetans detained in Nepal since April 17 may fall under UNHCR's mandate. It has appealed to the Nepalese authorities not to send the Tibetans back to China before their claims and status have been determined.
www.unhcr.org www.unhcr.org
 
