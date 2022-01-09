What's new

India Burning Young Muslim Girls | Minorties In India | White News English

According to a report by Al Jazeera, in the Indian state of Bahar, a 20-year-old Muslim girl named Gulnaaz was set on fire because she turned down a marriage proposal from a Hindu man.
* Based on a report by India Today, a family in Uttar Pradesh set their own daughter on fire because she wanted to marry a Muslim man.
* An incident took place in Karnataka when a man named Gangapa Baspa raped a Hindu girl from a lower caste, and upon her resistance, burned her alive.
* Hindu extremist terrorist groups in India control everything, from politics to bureaucracy, from the national parliament to defense.
* These terrorist groups are funded by business giants like Tata and Ambani. Watch complete video to know more about how India is burning Muslim minorities girls in different state backed by RSS Hindu regime

Cheepek said:
New channel from Pindi?
Waiting for 1M subscribers so it gets banned again. :disagree:
Someone is compiling all the readily available reports of violence against women which regularly come out of P*jeetistan? Must be GHQ in Pindi!
 
