India building local social web. Big Tech being replaced by Modi

They just love exposing themselves around here.



I spent 48 hours on Atmanirbhar Bharat's own Koo — here’s what I found #JusticeforSSR crusaders to BJP members, accounts on the app dabble in everything from national pride, religious hate, to a lot of conspiracy theories. Hilarious isn't it. Glorification of a hindutva fascist echo chamber by another one of our resident "but but but I'm atheist/agnostic/progressive/liberal/moderate/all of the above" type friends from across the border.They just love exposing themselves around here. Click to expand...



"but but but I'm atheist/agnostic/progressive/liberal/moderate/all of the above" type... "

Deregulation, trimming the bureaucracy, improving ease of doing business, various reforms across sectors + a lot more.. there's a lot the BJP under Modi has done. Unfortunately all you guys and our leftists here (and leftists across the world, increasingly) see is "fascism" and "islamophobia".Overall it's a good move for India to have it's own internet ecosystem. US big tech is totally leftist controlled and strong nationalist governments the world over are bound to fall afoul of their neo marxist ideology. Pakistan should take note too and start working on it, take inspiration from China if not India.not particularly religious, socially super liberal, not "islamophobic" (just wish IMs would be a bit more liberal too), anti marxist/communist/ghandy clan but moderate overall. if you must pigeonhole one.