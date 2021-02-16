What's new

India building local social web. Big Tech being replaced by Modi

El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,014
9
47,502
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Fascists harvesting data.

The Indian Internet is going to be a very predictable affair.

If it is not genocidal message than it will be just blueprint of Tejas and Arjun sold and resold back and forth for 10 Rupees.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
8,968
15
18,744
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Hilarious isn't it. Glorification of a hindutva fascist echo chamber by another one of our resident "but but but I'm atheist/agnostic/progressive/liberal/moderate/all of the above" type friends from across the border.

They just love exposing themselves around here.

www.google.com

I spent 48 hours on Atmanirbhar Bharat's own Koo — here’s what I found

#JusticeforSSR crusaders to BJP members, accounts on the app dabble in everything from national pride, religious hate, to a lot of conspiracy theories.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,193
36
16,060
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I think it's great. There should be Indian twitter, Facebook, instagram, maybe you guys could make your own Pakistani defence forum too and take your fantasies there?
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

FULL MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
1,860
-4
934
Country
India
Location
India
masterchief_mirza said:
Hilarious isn't it. Glorification of a hindutva fascist echo chamber by another one of our resident "but but but I'm atheist/agnostic/progressive/liberal/moderate/all of the above" type friends from across the border.

They just love exposing themselves around here.

www.google.com

I spent 48 hours on Atmanirbhar Bharat's own Koo — here’s what I found

#JusticeforSSR crusaders to BJP members, accounts on the app dabble in everything from national pride, religious hate, to a lot of conspiracy theories.
www.google.com www.google.com
Click to expand...
Deregulation, trimming the bureaucracy, improving ease of doing business, various reforms across sectors + a lot more.. there's a lot the BJP under Modi has done. Unfortunately all you guys and our leftists here (and leftists across the world, increasingly) see is "fascism" and "islamophobia". :rolleyes:

Overall it's a good move for India to have it's own internet ecosystem. US big tech is totally leftist controlled and strong nationalist governments the world over are bound to fall afoul of their neo marxist ideology. Pakistan should take note too and start working on it, take inspiration from China if not India.


"but but but I'm atheist/agnostic/progressive/liberal/moderate/all of the above" type... "

:laugh:

not particularly religious, socially super liberal, not "islamophobic" (just wish IMs would be a bit more liberal too), anti marxist/communist/ghandy clan but moderate overall. if you must pigeonhole one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom