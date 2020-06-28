India Brought Both China And Pakistan To Their Knees, Says BJP In J-K

India Brought Both China And Pakistan To Their Knees due to fits of laughter.

Memorable incidents include losing a Mig 21, with the pilot captured.

A blue on blue incident with a helicopter shot down, losing 6 senior air force personal.

The deaths of 20 Indian soliders, with the entire leadership captured (2 colonels, 2 captains and 6 other soldiers), for the deaths of 5 Chinese soliders.

The seizure of vast tracts of Indian land.