The Dynamics of the Sikkim Face-off



Indian troops have blocked a road under construction by China in a part of territory under dispute between Bhutan-China, ie in the Dongla area. The border with China is accepted by India along Sikkim, so there is no dispute here with China.

However, India has come to Bhutan's help as it is an India ally. Also, Bhutan is only nation to abstain from China's One Belt One Road along with India. So, Indian troops have undertaken patrols there at Bhutan's request and breached the border with China to enter and stop the road.

China is now testing India's resolve to militarily stand by Bhutan. Also, Bhutan's resolve in preferring India as the ally over accommodation to Chinese interests. At the crux is the Indo-Bhutan treaty of 2007.

(Treaty citation in comment below).





