India: Biggest freight corridor in the world

compendium thread:In order to make India a manufacturing superpower India is:Building the biggest Industrial zone in the world and to support:a) Building the biggest rail freight corridor in the world (mostly completed)b) Dedicated lines with no passengers, only freightc) Zero interruptions- no manned corssing etc. It is fully automatedd) Fully electrified with high capacity infrastrcture to support some of the heaviest freight trains in the worldSince the corridor needed new high capacity trains that were hard to find, Alstom was selected as a partner. They have done a brilliant job including setting up a new rail loco plantAlstom:The world's first long haul electric double decker freight train has been tested. Soon these will be running day and night across the corridor