What's new

India: Biggest freight corridor in the world

G

Ghost Hobbit

FULL MEMBER
Aug 27, 2020
758
-30
464
Country
India
Location
India
compendium thread:
In order to make India a manufacturing superpower India is:
Building the biggest Industrial zone in the world and to support:
a) Building the biggest rail freight corridor in the world (mostly completed)
b) Dedicated lines with no passengers, only freight
c) Zero interruptions- no manned corssing etc. It is fully automated
d) Fully electrified with high capacity infrastrcture to support some of the heaviest freight trains in the world

Since the corridor needed new high capacity trains that were hard to find, Alstom was selected as a partner. They have done a brilliant job including setting up a new rail loco plant

Alstom:

The world's first long haul electric double decker freight train has been tested. Soon these will be running day and night across the corridor

 
G

Ghost Hobbit

FULL MEMBER
Aug 27, 2020
758
-30
464
Country
India
Location
India
To support this prorject Alstom has built a USD 5 Billion rail loco plant. These are some of the most powerful electric locos in the world.
We have also completed a massive USD 4 Billion general upgradation of our rail network

Capt. Karnage said:
Man I really love those wag12 locos.
Click to expand...
that high capacity electric freight train is 1.5 KM Long!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Jyotish
One of China’s most ambitious projects becomes a corridor to nowhere
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Flash_Ninja
Flash_Ninja
Norwegian
One of China’s Most Ambitious Projects Becomes a Corridor to Nowhere: Bloomberg
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
3K
Verve
Verve
CrazyZ
Afghan Fresh Fruits Likely To Witness a Rampant Decline in Exports
Replies
12
Views
610
Kambojaric
Kambojaric
ghazi52
Unblocking Pakistan’s logistics quagmire
Replies
3
Views
607
Abdussamad
A
Dinky
India and China jostle for influence in Iran and Central Asia
Replies
0
Views
829
Dinky
Dinky

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom