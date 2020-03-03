India: Biggest freight corridor in the world

Ghost Hobbit
In order to make India a manufacturing superpower India is:
Building the biggest Industrial zone in the world and to support:
a) Building the biggest rail freight corridor in the world (mostly completed)
b) Dedicated lines with no passengers, only freight
c) Zero interruptions- no manned corssing etc. It is fully automated
d) Fully electrified with high capacity infrastrcture to support some of the heaviest freight trains in the world
Since the corridor needed new high capacity trains that were hard to find, Alstom was selected as a partner. They have done a brilliant job including setting up a new rail loco plant
Alstom:
The world's first long haul electric double decker freight train has been tested. Soon these will be running day and night across the corridor
