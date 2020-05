I want to discuss the current developing scenario from India's perspective.Where it stands now?Why it stands here now?What lies ahead?To understand these three questions we need to visit the New World Order paradigm.The idea of New World Order was to create an order of uni-polar world, with one (single) power controlling the world. The rest of the world was to be divided in different categories, as subservient to that single power. Controlling the energy resources, controlling the world trade and economics were the other aspects of this design.India signed up to it about three decades ago and was given the task of controlling Pakistan and China. In return, she was promised a significant position on the table.The crunch time has now come.The powers that had promised India so much, had opened the gates of foreign investments to boost the economy, had offered everything in arms sales; are now demanding the action from India.For her part, so far, India did what she was meant to do. An attack on Gilgit-Baltistan and neutralising the CPEC were on the cards.But! suddenly, in the blink of an eye, the game has changed. The mighty dragon has placed the claw at the jugular. A two front war is certain. A three front war (with Nepal) is also a possibility, with loss of a significant fighting force of gurkhas. Sikhs are not too happy wither. Kashmir is boiling already.My question is: what are the options for India? @Dubious @HRKMuSliM @araz