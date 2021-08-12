India: Bengaluru's EV Makers Introduces India's First Electric Hypercar, “Azani”.

CaptainSoap42
Azani: Bengaluru's EV Makers Introduces India's First Electric Hypercar
by Bhaswati Guha Majumder - Aug 11, 2021 03:39 PM
Azani, India's first electric hypercar
Snapshot
With about 1,000 horsepower, as well as 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) and an almost 325-mile (523-km) range, Azani would outperform any other electric vehicle in India. It has received a lot of attention on the internet because of its unique design and functionality.
The design of Azani appears to be influenced by McLaren supercars. The front of the car now has LED headlamps and DRLs, giving it a more dynamic appearance. It also has big air vents that keep the car cool while also making it aerodynamic, allowing it to stay stable on the road even at high speeds.
The best thing about Azani is that it will be produced in tiny facilities, which will lower manufacturing costs when compared to traditional methods. The websiteof MMM says: "We are changing the way cars are made… 1,000x fewer components, -2x margins on vehicles and 4x cheaper to build."
Companies interested in partnering with the company will be ecstatic to find that this method will result in overall supplier margin reductions of 25 per cent. The currently listed partners include names like Yasa motors, Xtrac Differential, Nvidia, Sick Sensor Intelligence and National Instruments.
The company's goal is to make everything electronic, including brake by wire and steer by wire, so that future vehicles built on the platform can easily become self-driving.
According to the company, Azani will have a massive battery pack—a driver will be able to cover 700km when fully charged. The electric car can reach 0 to 60 mph in 2 seconds. In the case of top speed, it is claimed to be 220 mph or 354 km/h.
As reported, Sarthak Paul, CEO of MMM—the automobile company which was initially founded by four youngsters and now has 22 members—believes that the debut of this hypercar will revolutionise the way people in India view electric vehicles.
The company also said that the car would get augmented reality head-up displays or HUDs, "M-Log" connectivity, advanced morphing seats, telematics, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, blind-spot detection, lane change, collision avoidance system, advanced artificial intelligence with torque vectoring.
In 2022, the fully engineered prototype will make its global debut. Azani is expected to cost roughly $120,000 (around Rs 89 lakh).
This news comes at a time when the electric vehicle behemoth Tesla is lobbying to enter India. As reported recently, the Indian authority is considering lowering import levies on electric vehicles to as low as 40 per cent—almost a month after Elon Musk said that he wants to bring Tesla to India but expressed concern over the high import taxes.
