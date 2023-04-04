“India behaves arrogantly”- Imran Khan slams BCCI for isolating Pakistani players Imran Khan said state of cricketing affairs between India and Pakistan was 'sad'.

PCB has officially bowed down in front of BCCI: Rashid Latif Former Pakistan cricketer, Rashid Latif, believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has succumbed to the demands by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by agreeing to host India for Asia Cup matches outside Pakistan.

BCCI sources say entire Asia Cup to be shifted to UAE or Qatar - The Current BCCI sources says entire Aisa cup 2023 to be shifted to UAE or Qatar, India will not travel to Pakistan for asia cup 2023

Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning captain and ex-PM Imran Khan has come down heavily on India and BCCI for being arrogant and trying to isolate Pakistani cricketers and called the cricketing relationship between India and Pakistan, a "sad affair."His words come in middle of a tussle between PCB and BCCI as they are deadlocked about the Asia Cup hosting as the Indian board is sticking to its stand of not sending the Indian team to Pakistan for the Asian tournament, while Pakistani board retaliated by threatening to not play in the World Cup which is to be hosted in India.Now reports suggested that India might play their Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue, while Pakistan hosts the remainder of matches. In response to this, PCB has reportedly asked for the same arrangement for the World Cup 2023, as they want to play their matches in either Bangladesh or Sri Lanka.Meanwhile, Imran Khan has accused India of behaving arrogantly and acting as if they are a superpower in world cricket. He also accused BCCI of choosing countries to play against based on their ability to generate revenue for world cricket.,”He also spoke on the comparison between the IPL and PSL and said that BCCI targeted Pakistani cricketers by not allowing them to play in the IPL, calling it a display of arrogance.Imran then pointed out that Pakistan has its own quality T20 league, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which also attracts foreign cricketers.," he concluded.