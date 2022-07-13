India begins the process of de Dollarization

India central bank to allow rupee settlement system for international trade Individual news pages

India central bank to allow rupee settlement system for international trade​

MUMBAI (ICIS)–India’s central bank has introduced an Indian rupee settlement system for international trade which is expected to promote global trade growth and support the global trade interest in the rupee.“In order to promote the growth of global trade with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of the global trading community in the Indian rupee (INR), it has been decided to put in place an additional arrangement for invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports/imports in INR,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on 11 July.Under the system, authorized banks will require approval from the RBI to institute the rupee trade settlement mechanism.Exports and imports under the new arrangement will be denominated and invoiced in rupees and the exchange rate between the currencies of the two trading partner countries will be market- determined.To settle trade transactions with any country, Indian banks might open special rupee vostro accounts of correspondent bank/s of the partner-country, it added.A vostro account refers to an account maintained in local currency by a local bank for a foreign bank.Exporters and importers should use the special vostro account linked to the correspondent bank of the partner country for receipts and payments denominated in rupees, RBI said.