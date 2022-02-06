India begins test cargo transfer to north eastern states through Jamuna in Bangladesh​

Black_cats
India begins test cargo transfer to north eastern states through Jamuna in BangladeshShahidul Islam Chowdhury | Published: 00:03, Feb 06,2022 | Updated: 06:12, Feb 06,2022
India on Saturday flagged off a river vassal to carry cargo on a pilot basis from its western part to the north-eastern region through Jamuna River in Bangladesh.
India’s shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal and food and public distribution minister Piyush Goyal jointly flagged off the movement of MV Lal Bahadur Shastri carrying 200 MT of food grains from Patna Port in Bihar on the Ganges River for the Pandu Port on the Brahmaputra River in Assam of India, Inland Waterways Authority of India said in a tweet on Saturday.
The vessel would cover a first of its kinds voyage through a 2,350km route, passing through Bhagalpur, Manihari, Sahibganj, Farakka, Tribeni, Kolkata, Haldia, Hemnagar (all in India), and Khulna, Narayanganj, Sirajganj, Chilmari (in Bangladesh), and Dhubri and Jogighopa (in India) under Protocol for Inland Water Trade & Transit.
‘Today heralds a historic moment, as we enter a new era of cargo movement to the north-east, connecting the Ganga to the Brahmaputra,’ Sarbananda Sonowal, also a former chief minister of Assam, said flagging off the vessel.
The cargo might require 25 to 30 days to reach the Pandu Port in India.
The journey from Patna to Pandu ‘is also an exemplification’ of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s national master plan ‘that aims to create seamless multimodal connectivity for movement of people and cargo, with a focus on removing barriers to last-mile connectivity,’ he said, in an article published in the Hindustan Times on February 5.
Flawless completion of this shipment would ‘establish the technical and commercial viability’ of the mode using these multiple waterways, according to the Inland Waterways Authority of India.
Bangladesh state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury also virtually joined the function from Dhaka.
‘We have emphasised on the transfer of goods from Bangladesh to Bhutan and Nepal too, through India, as a part of steps to increase growth in national, regional and global economies,’ he said.
Indian external affairs minister S. Jaishankar described, in a tweet on Saturday, the transfer of the consignment as a ‘milestone waterway journey’ and another reflection of strong India-Bangladesh friendship.
Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade was signed between Bangladesh and India in February 1972.
World Bank country chief in India Junaid Kamal Ahmad expressed his satisfaction over the commencement of the transfer of food grains using the Ganges and Brahmaputra river routes through Bangladesh river networks.
‘Indo-Bangladesh protocol is connecting Ganges and Brahmaputra. River connectivity is redefining opportunities for millions from Nepal to Bangladesh through India. Thanks to our rivers the future belongs to regional cooperation in SAR [South Asia region],’ he said in a tweet on Saturday.
The Yarlung Tsangpo, a river that originated in the Tibetan region of China, is flowing as the Brahmaputra in the north-eastern region of India and Jamuna in Bangladesh.