India becomes largest supplier of refined fuels to Europe

Europe's refined fuel imports from India are set to surge above 360,000 barrels a day, edging just ahead of those of Saudi Arabia,​



India has become Europe's largest supplier of refined fuels this month, according to data from analytics firm Kpler. This is while simultaneously buying record amounts of Russian crude, according to data from Kpler.

However, this development is a double-edged sword for the European Union. On the one hand, the EU's need for alternative sources of diesel after it has cut off direct flows from Russia, which was earlier its top supplier, which has ultimately boosts demand for Moscow's barrels, and means extra freight costs.

India is largest supplier of refined fuels to Europe: Report

Europe's refined fuel imports from India are set to surge above 360,000 barrels a day, edging just ahead of those of Saudi Arabia,
